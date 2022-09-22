Christen Harper Reveals How She Met Fiancé Jared Goff

The SI Swimsuit model and NFL quarterback have a dating app to thank for their relationship.

Jared Goff and Christen Harper attend The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic

Attention! Christen Harper is sharing more details about her relationship with fiancé Jared Goff!

In a video captured during Miami Swim Week in July, the SI Swimsuit model revealed how she met the Detroit Lions quarterback: on the dating app Raya.

"I was truly not looking for anything at the time,” said Harper. “I had just gotten out of a long relationship and I was trying to stay single for a year. Then I met him and the rest is history, baby." Harper then held up her left hand to show off her stunning new engagement ring. Goff proposed to Harper on June 16 during a mini vacation in Los Cabos, Mexico. The couple had been dating since 2019.

Watch the Video

Raya is a private, invite-only community for “people all over the world to connect and collaborate.” It’s more casually known as the “dating app for celebrities” or “Illuminati Tinder.” Launched in 2015, the app also matched Olympic gymnast (and SI Swimsuit model) Simone Biles with Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens in March 2020. The couple got engaged this past Valentine’s Day and are slated to be married sometime next year.

To join the Raya community, there is a complex application process, one which includes being referred by three people and then being vetted by an unknown panel of judges. The buzz is that there are over 10 times more people waiting to get on the app than those currently on it. Those odds may be long but they worked in Harper’s (and Biles’s) favor.