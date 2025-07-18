Olivia Culpo, Christen Goff, Ilona Maher and More SI Swimsuit Models Achieved Major Milestones This Week
It’s Friday, and you know what that means: it’s time for another weekly SI Swimsuit model content round-up. The past several days were incredibly eventful for many of our brand stars, as two women welcomed babies into their sweet families, while a few others celebrated some major professional achievements.
Below, check out a few of the most exciting Instagram posts from SI Swimsuit models this week.
Olivia Culpo
Culpo, who starred on the cover of the 2020 SI Swimsuit Issue, just welcomed a baby girl named Colette with her husband, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. She announced the news with a precious carousel of black and white IG photos on Sunday. “ Omg a girl!!!!” fellow model Nicole Williams English gushed in the comments. “I am over the moon for you guys!”
Christen Goff
Two days later, Goff, a five-time brand star, shared that she and her husband, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, had officially become a family of three with the addition of their little girl, Romy. “SHES HERE!!!!!!!!!! I LOVE HER SO MUCH!!!!” cheered Goff’s bestie, fellow SI Swimsuit model Katie Austin.
Brooks Nader
Nader, an SI Swimsuit legend, is gearing up for the premiere of Love Thy Nader, the reality TV show in which she stars alongside her sisters Sarah Jane, Mary Holland and Grace Ann, later this summer. The fun starts on Freeform on Aug. 26, she announced on IG earlier this week.
Ilona Maher
A two-time SI Swimsuit model, Maher took home the ESPY Award for Best Breakthrough Athlete on July 16 at the event in Los Angeles. During her acceptance speech and in her IG caption, she encouraged viewers to “Take up space. Pitch it faster, run harder, put another plate on the bar and never tone it down.”
Simone Biles
Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history and a two-time SI Swimsuit model, also added to her numerous accolades on the evening of the ESPYs with not one but two awards: Best Championship Performance and Best Athlete—Women’s Sports. She shared plenty of IG content from the evening, including this behind the scenes sneak peek of her glam.
Katie Austin
Ahead of the ESPYs, Austin worked the red carpet and absolutely dazzled in a crystal bra top paired with a mesh maxi skirt with hip cut-outs. During her pre-show interviews, the fitness content creator asked athletes what their go-to pose would be as an SI Swimsuit model—and the responses did not disappoint.
Sloane Stephens
Stephens, a pro tennis player and 2018 SI Swimsuit model, shared her gratitude to Instagram after taking home the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award at the ESPYs. “This one means everything,” she wrote in part of her caption.