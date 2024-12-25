Christie Brinkley’s Wisdom Might Just Help You Get Through the Holiday Season
The end of 2024 is near, and we’re taking the opportunity to look back at all of the moments that made SI Swimsuit so special during our 60th anniversary year. In case you missed it, take a look at SI Swimsuit Wrapped, which summarizes 31 unforgettable moments that took place this year. Before we set our intentions for 2025, we’re throwing it back to the last 365 days and highlighting several special SI Swimsuit moments (in no particular order), including Christie Brinkley’s return to the fold.
SI Swimsuit’s 60th anniversary legends photo shoot would have been incomplete without supermodel Christie Brinkley’s glamorous presence. The 70-year-old mom and mogul first posed for the brand in 1975, and earned the cover of three consecutive SI Swimsuit Issues in ’79, ’80 and ’81. Up until this year, her most recent brand feature took place in 2017, when Brinkley traveled to Turks and Caicos and posed for the year’s issue alongside her daughters, Sailor Brinkley Cook and Alexa Ray Joel. The three women were photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel—check out a few highlights here.
While on set for this year’s legendary feature alongside 26 other brand icons, we had the opportunity to catch up with Brinkley, who offered up some great advice that we think bears repeating during the holiday season.
“I just think we all need to be easier on each other,” Brinkley urged. “We all need to love each other a whole lot more. It can start with a simple thing. Sometimes it takes some courage to smile at somebody; they might not smile back, but so what? Smile more; open the door. All these things are so simple, but we need it to happen now. We need to find common ground. We need to make each other smile on that common ground.”
Below, check out a few behind the scenes photos of Brinkley in the glam chair before stepping on set in Hollywood, Fla., during this spring’s legendary SI Swimsuit photo shoot. Be sure to also revisit her gallery of images, captured by Yu Tsai, from the occasion, in which the Bellissima founder donned a silver dress by Costarellos, shoes by Stuart Weitzman and jewelry by Ettika.
Stay tuned as we continue to look back on more happenings from our SI Swimsuit Wrapped list in the coming days!