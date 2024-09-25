Christie Brinkley, Alexa Ray Joel and Sailor Brinkley Cook Wowed for SI Swimsuit in Turks and Caicos
In honor of National Daughters Day, we’re throwing it back to one of our sweetest group features ever. SI Swimsuit icon Christie Brinkley, who posed for three consecutive covers in ’79, ’80 and ’81, returned to the fold for the 2017 issue, joined by two very special guests: her daughters, Sailor Brinkley Cook and Alexa Ray Joel. The two posed alongside their supermodel mother for photographer Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks and Caicos and it was truly epic.
“This is a real full-circle moment for me. I can get very emotional about this. How many years ago, I was that insecure girl hoping that I would be good enough for the magazine. So to see my daughters now having the same thoughts I had, and to be able to see them actually be there on the job, was definitely a big moment,” Brinkley said while on set with her daughters. “I couldn’t even believe my ears when I got the call that MJ [Day, editor in chief] wanted to shoot my daughters and me. I was thrilled.”
The 70-year-old has been a staple in the industry since the 1990s. She made her debut with SI Swimsuit in 1975, traveling to Cancun, Mexico with Walter Iooss Jr., and over her 11 separate features with the franchise, has traveled everywhere from Brazil and Seychelles to Kenya and the British Virgin Islands.
“My first thought was, ‘At my age? No way!’ When I turned 30, I was like, ‘This is the last time I’m posing in a bathing suit!’ When this issue comes out, I’ll be 63. I thought, ‘Those days are over,’” she recalled to People after the feature with her daughters. “But to get to do it with my girls, I thought, ‘One last go!’”
Little did Brinkley know then, she would return to the fold yet again, starring as an official brand legend on one of three group covers for the 60th anniversary SI Swimsuit Issue this year.