Ciara Posts Sweet Anniversary Tribute to Husband Russell Wilson

Ciara and Russell Wilson’s love story grows with every year. The pair met at an NCAA tournament game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on March 26, 2015 (North Carolina was playing Wisconsin, where Wilson finished up his college career). A whisper and a flirt later, Wilson asked Ciara out to dinner, even though he had other plans. "I completely forgot about the 10:30 [p.m.] dinner," he recalled on Instagram Live. "Next thing I knew, it was 12:00 [a.m.], 12:30 [a.m.], and I was sold on you."

Nearly a year after meeting, while on vacation in the Seychelles, the couple was engaged. On March 11, 2016, in an IG post, Wilson shared the news gushing, “She said Yes!!! Since Day 1 I knew you were the one. No Greater feeling... #TrueLove @Ciara”.

Then Ciara and Wilson secretly married four months later, on July 6, at​ Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England. “We are The Wilsons!” Ciara shared.

Now, they’re celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary. Ciara posted a video montage of their relationship featuring Stevie Wonder’s Ribbon in the Sky in the background. Ciara captioned, “Doing life with you has been everything I’ve hoped for, dreamt of, and more. It’s the best feeling in the world waking up to you everyday. I’m a better woman because of you. There is absolutely nothing I wouldn’t do for you. Happy Anniversary Mi Amore. My Best Friend. I love you so much @DangeRussWilson God is Good! Year 6. Forever to Go ❤️”

Wilson adorably commented, “Mrs. Wilson. You have filled my heart with joy since the moment I met you. Loving you and Future, Sienna, and Win is the greatest blessing and gift ever. Cheers to Year 6. Cheers to Love. Cheers to Us. Mi Amore ❤️@Ciara”

Wilson celebrated his wife’s 2022 SI Swimsuit cover appearance by penning an essay – more of a love letter – for the issue. Happy anniversary to this romantic duo.