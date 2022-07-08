Ciara Releases First Single In Two Years

The long wait is over. “Jump,”, Ciara’s first new single in two years, was released today.

The song is an uptempo, high-energy banger featuring sped-up guitars, synths and a devilishly cool drum machine pattern. It’s the perfect blend of classic Ciara bringing us back to her iconic hit, “1,2 Step” and a futuristic club sound. The Los Angeles-based group Coast Contra is featured rapping on the track, adding some serious hype to the mix.

The 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model announced on Twitter that she is “back on [her] mission to make the world dance!” Mission accomplished.

The single released two days after Ciara and husband Russell Wilson celebrated their six-year wedding anniversary. In an essay Wilson wrote for the 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue, the Denver Broncos quarterback notes that his wife “doesn’t just dance to entertain people. No, she dances to make the world dance with her, to spread energy and positivity.”

To say we can’t wait for the rest of the album is an understatement. The new album, the eighth of her career, will be released on her self-owned label, named after her 2019 LP Beauty Marks, in a newly inked partnership with Republic Records and Uptown Records. Ciara has already finished her work in the studio. In the meantime, we’ll be dancing along to “Jump.”

Watch the music video below.