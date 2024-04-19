Ciara Rocked Leopard Swimsuit, Cowgirl Hat on the Beach in Barbados
Cara O’Bleness
When Ciara added “SI Swimsuit cover model” to her already stacked résumé in 2022, she fulfilled a dream she’d been manifesting since childhood. Her decision to pose for the magazine with Ben Watts in Barbados was also influenced, in part, by another icon and SI Swimsuit model who came before her: Tyra Banks.
“I remember the first time I saw Tyra Banks on Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] and that was a big deal, especially being a Black woman, and at that time, a young Black girl. She was so powerful; she was a force. We all remember that iconic leopard swimsuit moment,” Ciara stated of Banks’s 1996 cover alongside Valeria Mazza in South Africa. “There were just so many things about that issue and time that were really special and historic. It’s always been pretty significant in the entertainment space. It’s a big dream come true for me, and it was a special day when I got the call.”
The 38-year-old mom of four worked with stylist Kollin Carter on her SI Swimsuit feature, and the two put together some truly incredible looks, including denim-inspired swimsuits, sheer pieces and garments with tons of cut-outs.
Outside of music, modeling and motherhood, Ciara is also an entrepreneur, author and actress. She and her husband, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson, launched a fashion house called The House of LR&C in 2020. The two also coauthored a children’s book in ’22, and Ciara was featured in last year’s film adaptation of The Color Purple.
Below are a few of our favorite pics of Ciara from her photo shoot in Barbados.