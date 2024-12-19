Cindy Crawford Snaps Cute Bare-Face Selfie on Malibu Hike
Supermodel Cindy Crawford took to Instagram to share a glowing, makeup-free moment during a peaceful hike in Malibu, expressing gratitude for the beauty around her and those who protect it. The industry icon showed off her fresh, radiant skin and sweet soft smile in the cover pic as she snapped a sun-kissed selfie with rugged Southern California hills in the background.
Sporting oversized black designer sunglasses, delicate layered necklaces and white AirPod headphones, she served major model-off-duty vibes and exuded serenity. In the next image, the 58-year-old struck a triumphant pose at the top of a scenic trail with her arms stretched wide and one knee popped in front of a brilliant blue sky with the sun creating a halo effect around her silhouette. She donned sleek black leggings and a fitted purple tank top.
“So happy to be able to enjoy the natural beauty of Malibu and grateful to all the first responders who worked so hard to put out the fires and keep people safe,” the one-time SI Swimsuit model captioned the post shared with her 8.2 million followers and tagged her location as Malibu. The west Los Angeles city, home to stunning beaches and tons of celebrity homes, often experiences wildfires during the drier, warmer months, relying heavily on firefighters and emergency crews to protect its stunning landscapes and residents. Crawford shared a warm thanks to all first responders.
“Gorgeous as always!!” Camille Meyer commented.
“The best!😎😎,” Dr. Jennifer Ashton added.
The mom of two, who shares her kids Kaia and Presley Gerber with husband and businessman Rande Gerber, is a fitness and wellness enthusiast. The Meaningful Beauty cosmetics brand founder is well-known for her old workout videos, especially the 1992 Cindy Crawford Shape Your Body series.
“I was raised in DeKalb, Illinois, and while I didn’t grow up eating a lot of processed food, I wouldn’t exactly say we had a healthy diet—I thought all vegetables should be served with cheese melted on top. When I moved to New York and started living on my own, I realized that in order to fit in the sample sizes, I had to figure out how to take care of myself,” Crawford told W Magazine. “It started with exercise. Even though aerobics were the exercise of choice for most of my friends, I found a trainer in N.Y. named Radu. He taught me how to exercise and feel strong. I think when you are working out that hard, it’s natural to want to carry over that good feeling by eating healthy. I try to be 80 percent good 80 percent of the time. I feel like that’s an achievable balance. Obviously, the way I exercise, and the intensity of my exercise programs has changed over the years based on what is going on in my life. For instance, when my kids were little and I wasn’t getting great sleep, I would give myself a break and have an easier workout. These days, I am including Pilates twice a week along with the treadmill and some strength training. My favorite way to get some exercise is to take a hike with a friend. Good for the body and soul.”