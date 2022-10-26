Where Are They Now? Cindy Crawford

Cindy Crawford on the red carpet in San Francisco. Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images

Cindy Crawford has had more than her fair share of iconic pop-culture moments over the course of her career. Who can forget her 1992 Super Bowl Pepsi commercial? Or her lip synching in George Michael’s “Freedom! ’90” music video? Back in 1986, she dropped out of Northwestern after just one semester (she was studying chemical engineering) to move to New York City to pursue modeling full-time. Shortly thereafter, she was off to Thailand for an Sports Illustrated photo shoot with Elle Macpherson, Kathy Ireland and Stephanie Seymour.

Surprisingly, the 1988 SI Swimsuit issue contains just one image of Crawford—not that it slowed her down any, what with her contracts with Revlon, Maybelline and Clairol and her 18 Vogue covers.The 56-year-old has been busy over the past 34 years. But what exactly has she been up to? Here's what we know.

Launching Products

With her flawless skin (complete with an iconic beauty mark) and impeccable sense of style, everyone wanted to know how to look and be like Crawford. So the model launched a couple of product lines to let fans in on her secret. In 2004, she created Meaningful Beauty, a product line developed with famed anti-aging doctor Jean-Louis Sebagh. The company—of which Crawford owns half—is now worth an estimated $400 million.

Crawford also launched a furniture line called the Cindy Crawford Home Collection that's available through Rooms to Go and Raymour & Flanigan. Her home goods line with J.C. Penney is no longer available.

Acting

Crawford established her cred as a style goddess as the host of MTV’s House of Style for seven seasons. She translated that gig into a number of other small screen credits, with minor roles on According to Jim, 3rd Rock From The Sun and Wizards of Waverly Place. She was the lead alongside William Baldwin in the 1995 flick Fair Game. But the model may best be known for her music video appearances, having worked with Taylor Swift, Kanye West, Kid Rock and Bon Jovi. And, as previously noted, she was one of the iconic supermodels – along with Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Tatjana Patitz and Christy Turlington – showcased in George Michael’s groundbreaking music video.

Making Workout Videos

In addition to wanting to know about her skin and style, fans were eager to learn how Crawford sculpted her incredible physique. So, she launched a series of workout videos starting in 1992 with Cindy Crawford: Shape Your Body Workout. Crawford followed it with the Next Challenge Workout in 1993, Cindy Crawford: A New Dimension in 2000, and Mini-Muscles with Cindy Crawford and the Fit-wits in 2003.

Being a Mom

Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford at the InStyle Awards in Los Angeles. Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Crawford (who was married to actor Richard Gere from 1991 until 1995) met entrepreneur Rande Gerber at a friend’s wedding. The pair had an intimate beach wedding in the Bahamas in 1998 and have two children, son Presley (born in 1999) and daughter Kaia (born in 2001). Now, Kaia is following in her mother’s footsteps. The 21-year-old has walked the runway for fashion’s biggest names like Versace, Chanel, Valentino, Stella McCartney, and more. She’s also been the face of ad campaigns for YSL, Louis Vuitton and Marc Jacobs, among others. Mother and daughter posed together for the cover of the April 2016 issue of Vogue Paris and regularly show off their powerful genetic line (the resemblance is uncanny). They both walked in Virgil Abloh’s final show for Off-White in the 2022 Paris Fashion Week last February.