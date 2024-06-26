Cintia Dicker Embraced Colorful Prints on the Beaches of Portugal
Repeat SI Swimsuit star Cintia Dicker never failed to wow the brand with her impeccable modeling skills and breathtaking beauty. The franchise alumna made her debut in Tenerife in the Canary Islands in 2009 with photographer Steve Earle. It was the first of her five consecutive brand features.
She returned to the fold the following year and posed in Portugal for her sophomore photo shoot. In 2011, she traveled to Peter Island in the British Virgin Islands with Warwick Saint, and was photographed by Derek Kettela in Livingstone, Zambia the next year. The 37-year-old’s last and most recent feature with the brand was in 2012 with visual artist Kayt Jones in Namibia.
Dicker, who was discovered in a shopping mall in her hometown in Brazil, moved to New York City at the age of 15 to pursue a career in modeling. In 2013, she told SI Swimsuit that she hoped to someday have children of her own, as well as a bikini brand. Today, she is the mom to baby girl Aurora, whom she welcomed in December 2022 with husband Pedro Scooby.
While on location in Portugal, the Brazilian model embraced the vibrant landscapes of the European country. She posed on the sandy shores in a series of super colorful bikinis featuring all sorts of patterns, including multicolored stripes, starfish decals, gingham, springy florals, plaid, animal print and more.
Below are some of our favorite photos from Dicker’s 2010 SI Swimsuit photo shoot with Stewart Shining.