Coco Gauff Looks Ultra Powerful in Photos From First Olympic Tennis Singles Win
Coco Gauff’s Olympic debut began in style. During the Opening Ceremony on July 26, the 20-year-old tennis star served as a flag bearer alongside U.S. men’s basketball player LeBron James. It was a historic move for Team USA, which has never selected a tennis player for the honor. But Gauff looked at home in her white blazer—which stood out against the navy blue of the other athletes—at the front of the boat.
She looked just as at home on the clay courts in the first round of the Paris Olympics. On the court at Roland Garros—the famous site of the French Open, one of the four majors in professional tennis—on July 28, the Georgia native took an early lead over Australia’s Ajla Tomljanović and never looked back. It took her a little less than an hour to defeat her opponent in straight sets, 6-3, 6-0.
Not only did Gauff play the part of Team USA star during her first round match, the young athlete looked the part, too. Dressed in a navy pleated skirt, a cropped navy and red ombre tank top with “USA” printed in bold on the back, and a pair of bright red New Balance shoes, she came ready to play.
“rahhhhh🦅🇺🇸,” Gauff enthusiastically captioned a couple of photos that she shared to her Instagram following the impressive win.
The singles victory came on the back end of her first Olympic doubles victory alongside fellow American Jessica Pegula. The pair defeated an Australian duo on July 27 in straight sets and will play again tomorrow, July 30.
As for Gauff’s quest for a gold medal in singles, she continued to show her dominance with a straight sets second round win against Argentine María Lourdes Carlé on July 29. Her third round match is likewise scheduled for July 30.