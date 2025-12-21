Denise Bidot Melts Away Those Frosty Winter Vibes With Easy-to-Replicate Lace Look
To paraphrase Queen Elsa from Disney’s beloved animated film Frozen, the cold never bothered Denise Bidot anyway...or at least, that’s what her recent Instagram posts seem to imply.
The prolific model and 2025 SI Swimsuit rookie officially made her debut with the brand when this year’s issue hit newsstands back in May. And while her stunning Jamaica photo shoot and subsequent catwalk appearance at the 2025 SI Swimsuit Runway Show were, of course, both filled with many marvelous, memorable beach-ready styles, the model has proved time and time again that her Instagram account can also double as the ultimate swimsuit inspiration lookbook—no matter the season.
This week, Bidot reminded fashion fans of that fact when she took to her Instagram account to wish her followers season’s greetings in style from sunny Puerto Rico. In the six-photo carousel, the model rocked a classic black bikini featuring a cross-cross, wrap-style front and string ties on the hips.
The two-piece also had a bit of added edge courtesy of the shiny, circular hardware pieces placed on the straps of the top and the sides of the bottom. She finished the monochromatic look with a delicate-looking lace skirt, giving the traditional seaside outfit a sultry spin with the sheer fabric.
And when it comes to swimwear, Bidot is always willing to share her finds with her followers. After a fan commented on the photo set asking, “🔥🔥🔥🔥 I want this fit where do we get it ?” Bidot responded, revealing the bikini was from Stella McCartney while the skirt was from L’ANIMAL CO.
Replicate the look
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
While it unfortunately appears that this exact Stella McCartney bikini set is not available for purchase directly from the brand at this time, styling the L’ANIMAL CO skirt with your own go-to black bikini, one-piece swimsuit or monokini will still allow you to replicate Bidot’s timeless style with your own unique twist.
Lace cover-up skirt
Sold by the brand as the Sirène Skirt & Corset Bottom ($229), this two-piece set includes both the lace skirt in Bidot’s stylish Instagram post and a pair of high-waisted, scalloped-edge bikini bottoms, allowing shoppers to mix and match their bikinis as they see fit.
Available at the time of this article’s publication in sizes S through XL, the skirt is described on L’ANIMAL CO’s website as “ethereal, fluid and undeniably feminine,” with the brand also noting it was “crafted from net like lace” to bring “soft romance texture to your look.” And if you’re thinking about maybe adding an all-lace spin to the all-black look, L’ANIMAL CO also offers a matching Sirène Lace Top ($129).
Love the overall aesthetic, but not the color? No worries! This sensational seaside set is also available in white (including the matching top) for an unforgettable, bridal-style moment on the shoreline.