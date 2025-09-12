Meet the Wives and Girlfriends of the Detroit Lions (Including a SI Swimsuit Staple)
The wives and the girlfriends—or WAGs—of the Detroit Lions are the ones to keep your eyes on in the 2025-26 NFL season.
Not only are they important to meet so you can identify the lovely ladies your favorite football stars share a kiss with on the field after securing a victory, but they’re also important to meet so you know more about the incredible, hardworking women sporting all that stunning football fashion you can’t wait to get your hands on.
So with all of that in mind, allow us to introduce you to the WAGs of the Detroit Lions!
Christen Goff (Jared Goff)
Jared and Christen came together unexpectedly. The Detroit Lions quarterback was swiping through the dating app Raya when he landed on the SI Swimsuit model. Despite letting him down easy, initially saying that she wasn’t looking for anything serious, she ultimately decided to give love a chance. Christen’s decision rewarded her, as the man she almost rejected wound up becoming her husband in 2024. The two then officially became parents to a darling baby girl in July 2025.
Alexandra Landry (Marcus Davenport)
In 2023, Marcus and Alexandra decided to spend the rest of their lives together. So far, their journey has been filled with all the fun in the world, ranging from intimate date nights to enjoying all sorts of holidays together. The two have two years under their belt and a lifetime to go.
Alice Zimmer (Jack Fox)
Jack can relish in the knowledge that he has put a ring on his best friend’s finger. He and his fiancée Alice got engaged in June 2025 with a summery beach proposal where the two were absolutely lost in one another’s eyes. Perhaps the two will return to the beach to have a wedding on the warm sand.
Alivia Callaghan (Aidan Hutchinson)
Aidan and Alivia defined the relationship in 2022, announcing their love for one another to the social media world with a birthday post for the Detroit Lions defensive end. Their love has blossomed over the years, and now, Alivia joins Aidan in wearing white and blue to take the form of his number one cheerleader.
Ally Glasgow (Graham Glasgow)
Graham and Ally’s love story is well-documented on Ally’s Instagram account. From the early days in 2017, when the two were just young lovers, to the more recent days, when they are thoroughly enjoying themselves as spouses and parents, she’s got a picture for every moment. Her latest snap features a wholesome birthday post dedicated to Graham.
Annabelle Braden (Tate Ratledge)
Tate and Annabelle’s first picture together as a couple goes all the way back to May 2021. They were photographed together side by side, enjoying the sights and sounds of the outdoors. Today, they are in the process of planning what their forever will look like following their engagement in April 2025.
Bernadette Awosika (Kayode Awosika)
In the current digital age, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the way Kayode wanted to let Bernadette know that he has his eyes set on her was an Instagram DM. Fortunately, this paid off, as the two eventually hit it off and, years later, became a married couple. Their wedding ceremony in March 2025 was a fabulous celebration of Nigerian culture, with the couple dressed in traditional wear.
Briana Reed (D.J. Reed)
In December 2020, D.J. called Briana his “twin” as they wore matching outfits around the holiday season. In November 2022, he called Briana his “fiancée” with the words “will you marry me?” spelled out in rose gold balloons. Now, he calls Briana his wife and the mother of his wonderful children.
Callahan LaPorta (Sam LaPorta)
Sam and Callahan were together for four years before they decided to take their relationship to the next level. Sam got down on one knee in March 2024, proposing at a stunning location in front of a breathtaking sunset. Just over a year later, the two took their engagement to the next level, getting married at a divine church surrounded by friends and family.
Carley Johnston (Brock Wright)
Brock and Carley are on the verge of locking in for life. The Detroit Lions tight end asked for the hand of his girlfriend, Carley, with a dreamy proposal on the beach. He calls her the “most amazing person in the world,” a title that will roll off the tongue just as easily as “fiancée”.
Gabriel Lee Zylstra (Shane Zylstra)
Shane and Gabriel have been in one another’s lives for quite some time, dating all the way back to 2016, when Shane took a selfie of both of them together, as well as posted a collage of several flicks of the two. It only took two years after that for Shane to know he wanted to call Gabriel his wife, leading to a proposal in 2018 and a wedding in July 2019. Their first child, a baby boy named Brooks Zylstra, entered the world in 2020, while their second child, Decker Zylstra, arrived in 2022.
Isabelle Sewell (Penei Sewell)
He was a star athlete on the University of Oregon’s football team, and she was a cheerleader. Penei and Isabelle’s love story is the textbook definition of college sports romance. Yet, there aren’t enough words in the dictionary to define the love that these two share as lifelong partners.
Jayla Shelton (Jacob Saylors)
Between spending birthdays together and going to various sporting events as a couple, Jacob and Jayla are no strangers to living their lives to the fullest by one another’s side. However, these two have had to make room for another now that their outings include their baby girl, Athena.
Josie Stuard (Grant Stuard)
Grant and Josie are better together, which is why they’re rarely ever seen apart in the snaps Grant posts on his Instagram. The first picture of the two to be featured on his social media account includes one where he penned a heartfelt message, expressing his gratitude towards what a wonderful woman Josie is. His latest continues this affectionate trend, showcasing a snap of her glowing from across the dinner table.
Jullia Raymond (Kalif Raymond)
Kalif knew Julia was irreplaceable ever since they got together in 2015, when he referred to her as his “WCW (Woman Crush Wednesday).” Although times have changed, his love never wavered, leading to their eventual marriage in August 2023. The two are currently expecting.
Kylie Barnes (Derrick Barnes)
Derrick’s first snap of Kylie on his Instagram dates back to December 2019, when the two took a sweet couple photo. The Lions linebacker’s latest flick of Kylie includes a picture of Kylie and the couple’s baby boy, Trey. In addition to these posts, Derrick’s Instagram is riddled with photos of Kylie, especially snapshots of her in her gorgeous wedding dress from their 2023 wedding.
Kyndra Claire Decker (Taylor Decker)
Without a doubt, Kyndra is Taylor’s “lover.” The offensive tackle refers to his wife by this pet name often, especially on Instagram, where his love for her and the precious family they’ve built is clearly strong. His role as a husband and father couldn’t be any more evident.
Lindsey Anzalone (Alex Anzalone)
The college campus of the University of Florida is where the origins of Alex and Lindsey’s romance began—but their relationship didn’t just stay restricted to the study halls, as they continued their love all the way to adulthood. This eventually led to the two being pronounced husband and wife in June 2019. Today, they have two beautiful children and one more on the way.
Megan Campbell (Jack Campbell)
Jack and Megan were practically destined to meet. At the University of Iowa, their dorm rooms were only three rooms away from one another. Megan became friends with his college roommate, and from there, they both came to their school as athletes. Thankfully, these coincidences weren’t in vain, as they are now married.
Nicole Anderson (Jahmyr Gibbs)
Jahmyr had one of the best years in 2023. Not only was this the year he got drafted to the Detroit Lions, but it was also the year Jahmyr met Nicole—the person who roots for him the loudest on the sidelines. The two have been together since May 2023, and with every passing NFL season, fans look forward to seeing Nicole on the field next to Jahmyr after an electrifying game.
Presley Folkerts (Jake Bates)
One of Jake’s reasons for smiling so widely stems from the joy he feels when being in the presence of the love of his life, Presley. Since February 2025, the two have been engaged to be married. Their wedding will likely give Jake yet another reason to smile.
ReAnna Sutherland (Mekhi Wingo)
Jamaica got a chance to see the love Mekhi and his girlfriend, ReAnna, share. The two enjoyed the views of the hot travel destination, but not more than they enjoyed each other’s company, as they were all smiles while taking their vacay snaps. All that’s left to wonder is where their love will take them next.
Summer Juraszek Allen (Kyle Allen)
Kyle and Summer are two peas in a pod. From celebrating Halloween by wearing matching costumes to traveling the world, hitting up locations like Italy and New York, they love to do everything together. Another thing they’ve done together recently is welcome their first baby, Josephine June Allen.
Tess Pomorski (Pat O’Connor)
If there’s one thing the players of the Detroit Lions are going to do well, it’s pick the perfect location for a beach proposal. Pat knows this to be the case, as the professional athlete took to the picturesque location of Rosemary Beach to ask Tess to be the person he spends the rest of his life with. The April 2025 engagement was a delightful day for the pair.