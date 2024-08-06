DiDi Richards Flaunts Athletic Figure in Strappy White Two-Piece Swimsuit
When DiDi Richards isn’t on the court, the WNBA player can often be found showing off her incredible street style—or her impeccable taste in swimwear. The 25-year-old Washington Mystics player did the latter following a recent summer afternoon spent out on a boat.
On Aug. 3, Richards treated her 153,000 Instagram followers to a carousel of images of herself in a strappy white two-piece. The one-time SI Swimsuit model sprawled out and adjusted her hair in the first snap, while she showed off various angles of her swimwear in other pics. Richards sported small gold hoop earrings, black sunglasses and a belly ring for accessories and carried all of her essentials for the day in an oversized seafoam-colored tote.
Plenty of Richards’s fans and friends chimed in to the comments section of her post to hype the athlete up.
“NO BECAUSE I HAVE NO WORDS,” one person gushed.
“and suddenly I want to drink a tall glass of milk,” someone else quipped.
“Pretty pretty 😍,” another added.
Richards, who also plays for the Sydney Flames of the Women’s National Basketball League in Australia, is known both on and off the court for her incredible fashion sense.
“There’s no underlying deeper meaning. That’s just who I am, and that’s just how I’m going to be,” she told the WNBA of her “hot girl” mentality. “I’m going to be me 24/7. I think that’s the problem, that people think that I’m doing it for a reason. I’m just doing it because it’s me. So if that’s a problem, then you have a problem with me, and I could care less is how I look at it, you know? “