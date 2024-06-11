DiDi Richards Opts for Edgy Pre-Game Style in Ab-Baring Crop and Denim Cut-Offs
Pre-game fashion is having its moment, particularly in the WNBA. And, like the red carpet, each and every player brings something different to the table.
Lately, league veteran Skylar Diggins-Smith is opting for a style we might refer to as business chic. Her pre-Seattle Storm game outfits are all baggy suiting, button-up shirts, bright handbags and sleek sunglasses. Plus, rookies like Cameron Brink and Caitlin Clark are making the arena tunnels their runway in designer styles from luxury labels.
DiDi Richards is also bringing her own brand of high fashion to the table. The 25-year-old, who just returned to the WNBA after a year spent playing professionally in Australia, chose to embrace edge in her fashion choices ahead of a recent Washington Mystics game.
Richards stepped out ahead of a recent game in a simple fitted white cropped tee that read “I support womens rights and wrongs,” which she paired with low-waisted denim cargo shorts, cut off at the knee. She accessorized the set with charcoal gray heeled mid-calf boots and a textured black handbag, then rounded out the look with a black corduroy hat and accented everything with some sparkling jewelry.
That wasn’t her only outfit that caught our attention, either. In the same Instagram post in which she showed off the edgy look, Richards also included another chic ensemble: a black fitted midi skirt, cropped graphic tee and a pair of Converse.
The point is, the Texas native has really been embracing edgy fashion ahead of tip off lately—and we’re loving it.