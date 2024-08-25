Dua Lipa’s Brat Summer Birthday Festivities Continue in White Mesh Dress, Black Two-Piece
Dua Lipa’s birthday festivities in Ibiza are continuing throughout the week. The Albanian singer, who released her latest album, Radical Optimism in May, turned 29 on Thursday, Aug 22 and she’s still slaying mesh looks and power poses. While her first stunning celebratory Instagram post, in a bright orange Gucci bikini, served major tropical vacation and birthday bash vibes, the London native turned up the heat and moodiness in a brand new IG carousel.
She donned a long white mesh gown with a red hot slinky asymmetrical layered panel, and flaunted her super sculpted and lean figure. Underneath the see-through, cut-out, floor-length number, loosely inspired by flamenco dancer fashion, the three-time Grammy Award-winning artist donned a sultry lace black lingerie set and strappy shiny black stilettos. Lipa, who is dating British actor Callum Turner, accessorized with chunky rings, several gold bangles and a super rosy, glowy glam look.
“annual pilgrimage to the island to celebrate my next lap around the sun ❤️🔥,” the “Levitating” singer captioned a fun carousel shared with her 87.8 million followers. She posed on an outdoor concrete walkway with tons of lush green palm trees around her and the deep blue night sky shining in the distance. The Barbie and Argylle actress ran her hands threw her crimson locks and served major party girl energy, in true Brat Summer fashion.
