Duckie Thot’s Top 12 Photos From Montenegro

Duckie Thot was featured in her first SI Swimsuit Issue last year, though you may recognize the model from some other high-profile appearances. She was part of the Season 8 Australia’s Next Top Model cast, starred in a Fenty Beauty campaign and made her runway debut walking in Yeezy’s Spring/Summer 2017 collection show.

For her ’22 rookie photo shoot, Thot was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro along with Josephine Skriver, Brooks Nader, Lorena Duran, Katie Austin, Yumi Nu and Olivia Ponton.

Thot called her time on set with SI Swimsuit “amazing” and “a great day.”

“I am so excited to be a rookie for Sports Illustrated 2022,” the 27-year-old model said. “I think it’s just kind of finding your groove with all the looks and just having fun with it. Ever since I knew I wanted to model, Sports Illustrated has always been on my list, so I’m so glad I get to kick it off and be a rookie.”

Last May, the South Sudanese-Australian model reflected on her magazine feature. She wrote on Instagram that her SI Swimsuit debut “still feels like a dream, I can’t believe I’ve crossed this off my list.”

“For over 10 years, I’ve dreamt of working with the SI team and it was truly worth the wait ” she continued. “We shot in Montenegro on my birthday last year which made it that much more special.”

Below are a dozen of our favorite images from Thot’s gorgeous feature in Montenegro.