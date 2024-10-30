‘DWTS’ Halloween Nightmares Night Live Scores, Dances and Elimination
Another week, another exciting episode of Dancing With the Stars to enjoy. The current season has brought us so many great moments so far; from the many themed dances to a suspected offscreen romance, there hasn't been a dull moment since the premiere in September. Going into this week, we only have seven celebrities left paired with their pro dancer partners, and in honor of Halloween this Thursday, things are about to get spooky.
We’ve been so impressed with the contestants this season, especially stars Brooks Nader and Ilona Maher, SI Swimsuit models we’ve loved to cheer on. Unfortunately, Nader and partner Gleb Savchenko were eliminated on Oct. 15—and the two have since continued to raise eyebrows with their rumored breakup on TikTok—but we’ve still got Maher in the running to win. Alongside her professional dance partner Alan Bersten, the professional rugby player has been crushing it on stage each week. Tonight, they danced to a rendition of “Psycho Killer” by Miley Cyrus.
We’ve added to this post with live updates throughout tonight's episode, Halloween Nightmares Night.
Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten
Last week, Maher and Bersten performed their dance last, and this week, they were up first! They danced the tango, with the Olympian wearing a gorgeous cut-out blue dress and her partner rocking a simple white tank top, black pants and red lipstick kisses all over him. Carrie Ann Inaba gave them an 8, Bruno Tonioli gave them an 8 and Derek Hough also went with a 8. That gave them a total of 24 out of 30.
Unfortunately, Maher and Bersten lost when going head-to-head against Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach, losing out on potential bonus points that they really needed.
Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach
The NBA star and his pro dancer partner performed a contemporary dance to a super creepy version of “Ring Around The Rosie” by District 78 featuring Natalia Lillee. Howard wore an all-black outfit and Karagach opted to rock an off-white long-sleeved shirt and flowy skirt set. Their performance was intense, moving the duo to tears, and the judges loved it. Carrie Ann gave them a score of 10, Derek went with a 9 and Bruno went with another 9. Impressive! They ended their first dance with 28 out of 30 points.
After facing off against Maher and Bersten, the duo added 3 bonus points to their total score.
Danny Amendola and Witney Carson
Amendola and Carson went third this week, dancing the Argentine tango to the song “Poison” by RAVN. The former NFL star decided to face his fears and incorporate a real snake into their dance rehearsals. Yikes! Despite any nerves, however, the duo did a great job. Amendola wore a see-through black buttoned-down shirt and snakeskin-printed pants, while Carson went full reptile mode with a snake-printed dress featuring a see-through midriff cut-out, matching sleeves and awesome makeup. Carrie Ann scored them a 10, Derek gave them a 9 and Bruno gave them another 9. That means their total was 28 out of 30 points.
Amendola and Carson went head-to-head against Graziadei and Johnson for their second dance of the night, but they did not win any bonus points.
Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber
Making things a bit more modern tonight, the former Bachelorette star and her pro dancer partner chose to perform a contemporary dance to “Vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo. Their performance was absolutely haunting, with Tran dressed as a vampire in a knee-length sheer purple gown and fake blood by her mouth. Farber matched his partner with fake blood on his mouth and wore a stylish black lace top and black pants. Maybe I'm biased because I love vampires, but this was one of my favorite performances of the season so far—and the judges were also impressed. Carrie Ann gave Tran and Farber a 10, Derek scored them a 9 and Bruno gave them another 9, adding up to 28 out of 30 points.
Tran and Farber were then awarded 3 bonus points after going head-to-head against Nedoroscik and Arnold for their second dance of the night.
Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson
The former Bachelor star admitted his biggest fear is puppets and ventriloquists, so, of course, that’s what he and his pro dancer partner leaned into this week. The pair performed the Argentine tango to “Ramalama (Bang Bang)” by Róisín Murphy, looking incredibly creepy. Johnson dressed in a striped jacket and black shorts with doll makeup and a red wig, while Graziadei posed as a ventriloquist with a suit and a fake curled mustache. The judges were especially wowed, with Carrie Ann scoring them a 10, Derek going with a 9 and Bruno giving them a 10. They ended their first dance with the best score of the night and of the season with 29 out of 30 points.
After competing against Amendola and Carson later in the night, Graziadei and Johnson racked up 3 bonus points.
Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold
Up next was Nedoroscik and Arnold—the latter of whom just went Instagram official with her new beau—and they danced a contemporary to the song “I Ran (So Far Away)” by Hidden Citizens. The Olympic gymnast admitted he's afraid of the pitch-dark, referencing his eye conditions that make it difficult to see in the dark. He went shirtless this week for a monstrous look with silver body paint and makeup, while Arnold wore a satin baby pink dress. Again, the judges had great things to say. Carrie Ann gave the pair a a 10, Derek scored a 9 and Bruno gave out another 9, meaning Nedoroscik and Arnold had 28 out of 30 points.
Nedoroscik and Arnold went up against Tran and Farber for their second dance of the night but lost, missing out on any bonus points.
Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong
And last but certainly not least was Kinney and Armstrong, who were awarded immunity for this week. The Pretty Little Liars actress and her professional dancer partner performed a Viennese waltz to the song “Secret” by Denmark + Winter—yes, the PLL song! Similar to Graziadei, Kinney has a fear of creepy dolls (honestly, who doesn't?) and she dressed up as a cracked porcelain doll, wearing a stunning knee-length silver gown with sparkly embellishments on the bodice. Armstrong donned a silver and black suit with fake wounds on his face. Their performance ended with Kinney pretending to stab and kill her partner. Creepy!
The judges went wild for Kinney and Armstrong’s performance again this week—though Carrie Ann had a critique—and with their bonus points, their new total was 32 points. Carrie Ann gave them a 9, Derek scored them a 10 and Bruno gave out a 10. Because they won the immunity last week, they did not have to dance again in tonight’s episode.
After the usual paired dances this week, the contestants then had to go head-to-head in another dance. Howard and Karagach competed against Maher and Bersten, performing the cha cha to “Ghostbusters” from the movie Ghostbusters at the same time. With killer costume changes, both pairs looked great on the dancefloor, but there could only be one winner. The judges chose Howard and Karagach, earning them 3 bonus points to their total tonight.
Tran and Farber then faced off against Nedoroscik and Arnold, switching up their costumes for a salsa to the song “Jump In The Line” featured in the movie Beetlejuice. Both performances were uniquely impressive, but the judges thought Tran and Farber did best. They earned 3 bonus points to their overall score for the night for their second dance.
This left Amendola and Carson to compete against Graziadei and Johnson, pulling off a costume change to perform a jive to the song “Time Warp” from the movie The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Though the pairs wore complementary outfits, their performances definitely stood apart from each other. The judges had the final say, and they chose Graziadei and Johnson. The pair got 3 bonus points added to their score this week.
Despite Maher and Bersten having the lowest score with their two dances this week, the viewers’ votes hold a lot of weight and they were not sent home. In a surprising move, Tran and Farber were eliminated tonight. The reality star said she was “grateful” for the experience, and the dancing duo will definitely be missed!
Last week, Maher and Bersten scored their highest rating of the season when judge Carrie Ann awarded them a 9 out of 10. In honor of Disney Night, they danced to the song “Surface Pressure” from the 2021 movie Encanto, in which the 28-year-old athlete channeled her inner Luisa Madrigal and the 30-year-old dancer dressed up as one of the donkeys. It was a wholesome, humorous and impressive performance that will go down as one of the most memorable of the season.
While speaking with US Weekly after last week’s episode, Maher admitted she was “confused” when seeing Carrie Ann’s high score. “First, I wasn’t sure about it because she held up an eight and then she held up a 10, and I got really confused and you couldn’t see a thing,” she shared. She and Bersten were thrilled to see how well they did.
Also in the Oct. 22 episode, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks and her pro dancer partner Val Chmerkovskiy were eliminated after performing a jazz number to the song “Cruella de Vil” from One Hundred and One Dalmatians. “I’m proud of myself,” Parks told TV Insider after being voted off the show. “I’m competing against people half my age. So, I’m super-proud of myself. I think I did a wonderful job and I had a wonderful time.”
Dancing With the Stars season 33 will be off next week for Election Night but will return the following week on Nov. 12.