Elisha and Renee Herbert Brought ‘Life of a Showgirl’ Glamour to the Swiss Alps
Elisha and Renee Herbert proved that sisterhood and style shine brightest in the snow.
The Australian-born duo, who made their SI Swimsuit debut this year, channeled pure Life of a Showgirl energy during their 2025 shoot in Saas-Fee, Switzerland, blending icy elegance with glitzy, high-fashion edge.
Taylor Swift’s 12th studio album has defined the cultural mood of the season—an ode to sequins, spotlight moments and unapologetic self-expression. Dripping in crystals and confidence, the record celebrates the glamour and grit that come with living in the limelight.
And in true SI Swimsuit fashion, the Herbert twins captured that same essence: fearless, dazzling and delightfully larger-than-life. Their snowy photo shoot mirrored the album’s aesthetic—equal parts high-octane sparkle and soft, ethereal allure.
Shop two standout looks below.
Elisha: edgy, confident, unforgettable
Elisha turned heads in a daring Norma Kamali All Over Stud Sunglass Bra ($325) paired with matching low-rise studded bottoms. The black two-piece, dripping in metal details, exuded full rockstar confidence—a showgirl meets ski-chalet fantasy. Its minimalist silhouette and gleaming silver studs reflected the crisp alpine light, catching the camera (and the snowflakes) from every angle.
The model and content creator posed against the snow, proving that shimmer doesn’t belong only on the stage. A longtime vegan and environmental advocate, Elisha balances glam with groundedness. Off set, she’s a cofounder of a sustainable swimwear label that donates proceeds to reef restoration efforts in Australia—a mission that aligns seamlessly with her SI Swimsuit journey of beauty with purpose.
Renee: classic glamour with a twist
Renee embodied the softer, more ethereal side of showgirl allure in a silver lurex Adriana Degreas Oysters High-Waisted Bikini With Pearls ($380). The pearl appliqués shimmered against the frosty landscape, while the high-waisted silhouette gave vintage movie-star elegance. It was timeless, feminine and powerful all at once.
Paired with a sleek bun, dewy glam and frosted lashes, the look radiated “Old Hollywood on ice.” Like her sister, Renee is passionate about sustainability—she’s been vegan for more than six years and supports ocean protection initiatives.
When she’s not modeling for houses like Versace, Gucci and Guess, she’s often back by the sea, living out the quiet, beachy rhythm of her upbringing.
Twin stars, one shared spotlight
The Herbert twins’ synergy is undeniable—two distinct energies, one magnetic presence. Together, they embody the new era of SI Swimsuit: empowered, worldly, multidimensional women who make glamour look effortless.