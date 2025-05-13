Elisha Herbert: 2025 Switzerland

Featured beside her identical twin sister, Renee, this 25-year-old serves as a rookie for the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue. The Australian model and social media star got her start sharing her daily life with her loyal social media followers before taking a daring leap into the world of modeling. Since then, she’s worked with internationally renowned brands including (but not limited to) Versace, Gucci and Calvin Klein, and she also acts as an ambassador for Alo Yoga. In 2024, the sisters were featured on the cover of Vogue Ukraine, which further introduced their stunning style to the world.
Saas-Fe proved to be the perfect shooting location for our winter wonderland, but it’s also the ideal vacation spot for those who want a change from their typical tropical locale. Tucked away in the heart of the Swiss Alps, this stunning setting is plucked straight out of a fantasy, offering up plenty of options for activities, from skiing on the side of a picturesque slope to grabbing a beverage at the Steinbock Bar for a perfect evening out.
To learn more about Switzerland, including where to stay, what to eat, all the must-see sights and more, click here.
For the icy landscape of Switzerland, styling opted for a switch-up in the snow while playing with the terrific terrain and captivating textures of the featured looks, going for an “almost too gorgeous to ski” vibe with the wonderful wardrobe and overall edgy energy.
Hair: Adam Maclay using Bumble and Bumble Makeup: Tracy Murphy at Statement Artists using True Botanicals and Koh Gen Doo Photographer: Derek Kettela
Elisha Herbert was photographed by Derek Kettela in Saas Fee, Switzerland. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Renee and Elisha Herbert were photographed by Derek Kettela in Saas-Fee, Switzerland. Elisha swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. Renee swimsuit by Fae. Ski suits by Bogner. Boots by My Sunday. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Elisha Herbert was photographed by Derek Kettela in Saas Fee, Switzerland. Swimsuit by Isa Boulder. Boots by Club Exx. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Renee and Elisha Herbert were photographed by Derek Kettela in Saas-Fee, Switzerland. Renee swimsuit by Myra Swim. Renee jacket by Adrienne Landau. Renee headband by APPARIS. Renee shoes by Birkenstock. Elisha swimsuit by Adriana Degreas. Elisha shrug by Adrienne Landau. Elisha boots by Bogner. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Elisha Herbert was photographed by Derek Kettela in Saas Fee, Switzerland. Swimsuit by Normaillot. Boots by Moon Boot. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Elisha Herbert was photographed by Derek Kettela in Saas Fee, Switzerland. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. Boots by Charles & Keith. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Renee and Elisha Herbert were photographed by Derek Kettela in Saas-Fee, Switzerland. Renee swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Elisha swimsuit by Oséree. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Elisha Herbert was photographed by Derek Kettela in Saas Fee, Switzerland. Swimsuit by Adriana Degreas. Shrug by Adrienne Landau. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Renee and Elisha Herbert were photographed by Derek Kettela in Saas-Fee, Switzerland. Elisha swimsuit by Norma Kamali. Elisha boots by Charles & Keith. Renee swimsuit by Adriana Degreas. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Elisha Herbert was photographed by Derek Kettela in Saas Fee, Switzerland. Swimsuit by Isa Boulder. Boots by Club Exx. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Elisha Herbert was photographed by Derek Kettela in Saas Fee, Switzerland. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Renee and Elisha Herbert were photographed by Derek Kettela in Saas-Fee, Switzerland. Renee swimsuit by Stefania Frangista. Elisha swimsuit by Normaillot. Boots by Moon Boot. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Elisha Herbert was photographed by Derek Kettela in Saas Fee, Switzerland. Swimsuit by Grace Gui. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Elisha Herbert was photographed by Derek Kettela in Saas Fee, Switzerland. Swimsuit by Adriana Degreas. Shrug by Adrienne Landau. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Elisha Herbert was photographed by Derek Kettela in Saas Fee, Switzerland. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. Boots by Charles & Keith. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Elisha Herbert was photographed by Derek Kettela in Saas Fee, Switzerland. Swimsuit by Isa Boulder. Boots by Club Exx. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Renee and Elisha Herbert were photographed by Derek Kettela in Saas-Fee, Switzerland. Elisha swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. Renee swimsuit by Fae. Ski suits by Bogner. Boots by My Sunday. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Elisha Herbert was photographed by Derek Kettela in Saas Fee, Switzerland. Swimsuit by Normaillot. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Elisha Herbert was photographed by Derek Kettela in Saas Fee, Switzerland. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. Boots by Charles & Keith. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Renee and Elisha Herbert were photographed by Derek Kettela in Saas-Fee, Switzerland. Swimsuits by JADE Swim. Jackets by APPARIS. Boots by INUIKII. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Renee and Elisha Herbert were photographed by Derek Kettela in Saas-Fee, Switzerland. Elisha swimsuit by Isa Boulder. Elisha boots by Club Exx. Renee swimsuit by Isa Boulder. Renee boots by Club Exx. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Renee and Elisha Herbert were photographed by Derek Kettela in Saas-Fee, Switzerland. Renee swimsuit by Myra Swim. Renee jacket by Adrienne Landau. Renee headband by APPARIS. Renee shoes by Birkenstock. Elisha swimsuit by Adriana Degreas. Elisha shrug by Adrienne Landau. Elisha boots by Bogner. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Renee and Elisha Herbert were photographed by Derek Kettela in Saas-Fee, Switzerland. Swimsuits by JADE Swim. Jackets by APPARIS. Boots by INUIKII. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Renee and Elisha Herbert were photographed by Derek Kettela in Saas-Fee, Switzerland. Renee swimsuit by Myraswim. Renee jacket by Adrienne Landau. Renee headband by APPARIS. Elisha swimsuit by Adriana Degreas. Elisha shrug by Adrienne Landau. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Renee and Elisha Herbert were photographed by Derek Kettela in Saas-Fee, Switzerland. Elisha swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. Renee swimsuit by Fae. Ski suits by Bogner. Boots by My Sunday. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Renee and Elisha Herbert were photographed by Derek Kettela in Saas-Fee, Switzerland. Elisha swimsuit by Isa Boulder. Elisha boots by Club Exx. Renee swimsuit by Isa Boulder. Renee boots by Club Exx. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Renee and Elisha Herbert were photographed by Derek Kettela in Saas-Fee, Switzerland. Renee swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Elisha swimsuit by Oséree. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Renee and Elisha Herbert were photographed by Derek Kettela in Saas-Fee, Switzerland. Renee swimsuit by Stefania Frangista. Elisha swimsuit by Normaillot. Boots by Moon Boot. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Elisha Herbert was photographed by Derek Kettela in Saas Fee, Switzerland. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. Boots by Charles & Keith. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Renee and Elisha Herbert were photographed by Derek Kettela in Saas-Fee, Switzerland. Elisha swimsuit by Isa Boulder. Elisha boots by Club Exx. Renee swimsuit by Isa Boulder. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Renee and Elisha Herbert were photographed by Derek Kettela in Saas-Fee, Switzerland. Swimsuits by JADE Swim. Jackets by APPARIS. Boots by INUIKII. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Renee and Elisha Herbert were photographed by Derek Kettela in Saas-Fee, Switzerland. Elisha swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. Renee swimsuit by Fae. Ski suits by Bogner. Boots by My Sunday. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Renee and Elisha Herbert were photographed by Derek Kettela in Saas-Fee, Switzerland. Elisha swimsuit by Grace Gui. Renee swimsuit by Grace Gui. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Renee and Elisha Herbert were photographed by Derek Kettela in Saas-Fee, Switzerland. Elisha swimsuit by Norma Kamali. Elisha boots by Charles & Keith. Renee swimsuit by Adriana Degreas. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Renee and Elisha Herbert were photographed by Derek Kettela in Saas-Fee, Switzerland. Swimsuits by JADE Swim. Jackets by APPARIS. Boots by INUIKII. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Renee and Elisha Herbert were photographed by Derek Kettela in Saas-Fee, Switzerland. Renee swimsuit by Myra Swim. Renee jacket by Adrienne Landau. Renee headband by APPARIS. Reneeshoes by Birkenstock. Elisha swimsuit by Adriana Degreas. Elisha shrug by Adrienne Landau. Elisha boots by Bogner. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Renee and Elisha Herbert were photographed by Derek Kettela in Saas-Fee, Switzerland. Renee swimsuit by Stefania Frangista. Elisha swimsuit by Normaillot. Boots by Moon Boot. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Elisha Herbert was photographed by Derek Kettela in Saas Fee, Switzerland. Swimsuit by Seashell Italia. Jacket by Selezza. Boots by Bogner. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Renee and Elisha Herbert were photographed by Derek Kettela in Saas-Fee, Switzerland. Swimsuits by JADE Swim. Jackets by APPARIS. Boots by Inuikii. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Renee and Elisha Herbert were photographed by Derek Kettela in Saas-Fee, Switzerland. Renee swimsuit by Stefania Frangista. Elisha swimsuit by Normaillot. Boots by Moon Boot. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Renee and Elisha Herbert were photographed by Derek Kettela in Saas-Fee, Switzerland. Elisha swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. Renee swimsuit by Fae. Ski suits by Bogner. Boots by My Sunday. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Renee and Elisha Herbert were photographed by Derek Kettela in Saas-Fee, Switzerland. Elisha swimsuit by Isa Boulder. Elisha boots by Club Exx. Renee swimsuit by Isa Boulder. Renee boots by Club Exx. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Renee and Elisha Herbert were photographed by Derek Kettela in Saas-Fee, Switzerland. Renee swimsuit by Myra Swim. Renee jacket by Adrienne Landau. Elisha swimsuit by Adriana Degreas. Elisha shrug by Adrienne Landau. Elisha boots by Bogner. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Renee and Elisha Herbert were photographed by Derek Kettela in Saas-Fee, Switzerland. Swimsuits by JADE Swim. Jackets by APPARIS. Boots by INUIKII. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Renee and Elisha Herbert were photographed by Derek Kettela in Saas-Fee, Switzerland. Renee swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Elisha swimsuit by Oséree. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Renee and Elisha Herbert were photographed by Derek Kettela in Saas-Fee, Switzerland. Elisha swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. Renee swimsuit by Fae. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Renee and Elisha Herbert were photographed by Derek Kettela in Saas-Fee, Switzerland. Elisha swimsuit by Seashell Italia. Elisha jacket by Selezza. Elisha boots by Bogner. Renee swimsuit by Oséree. Renee boots by INUIKII. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Renee and Elisha Herbert were photographed by Derek Kettela in Saas-Fee, Switzerland. Renee swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Elisha swimsuit by Oséree. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Elisha Herbert was photographed by Derek Kettela in Saas Fee, Switzerland. Swimsuit by Grace Gui. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Renee and Elisha Herbert were photographed by Derek Kettela in Saas-Fee, Switzerland. Elisha swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. Renee swimsuit by Fae. Ski suits by Bogner. Boots by My Sunday. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated