Swimsuit

Ellie Thumann Gets Real About Being Newly Single: ‘They’ll Step Up or They Won’t’

The three-time SI Swimsuit model and YouTuber opened up about her dating life during launch week events last month.

Ananya Panchal

Ellie Thumann
Ellie Thumann / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Ellie Thumann is embracing single life, and learning to trust the process.

While chatting with SI Swimsuit at the brand’s Social Club event in New York City in May, the model, who got out of a relationship late last year, opened up about dating again and the biggest lesson she’s taking with her.

Ellie Thumann at Swim Week
Ellie Thumann at Swim Week / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images/Sports Illustrated

“I feel like men nowadays… you need to be able to step back,” she shares. “They either will step up or they won’t, and I think that’s your answer—whether it’s something new or a relationship that you’re kind of questioning.”

The 23-year-old, who made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2023 in Puerto Rico and posed in Mexico for her sophomore feature and Bermuda with photographer Ben Watts this year, has built a loyal fan base by being candid about everything from body image to mental health to building confidence to heartbreak. And her refreshingly grounded take on modern dating certainly follows suit.

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda.
Ellie Thumann was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by SAME. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

The Arizona native says a therapist helped her reframe her mindset after becoming newly single. “Even like when I was trying to figure out my past relationship… I tend to overdo it a little bit,” Thumann shares. “So stepping back so they can step up, that’s the advice I try and follow as I’m figuring out singleness.”

While the content creator, best known for her fashion, beauty and lifestyle vlogs on YouTube, is happy to take things slow, she’s also enjoying the excitement of meeting new people and getting ready for first dates—to Taylor Swift music, of course. Her ideal outing is something low-pressure and interactive, like a casual happy hour with shared appetizers.

Ellie Thumann
Ellie Thumann / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

“I don’t love eating a lot of food on a first date,” she admits. “I feel like I’m really bad at trying to multitask—getting to know the person, being witty, asking questions, responding.” Instead, she prefers something like oysters or other light bites that encourage conversation. “It’s an activity that’s easy. You’re not taking big bites of something, but you’re still doing something together.”

Thumann is also quick to acknowledge the nerves that come with putting yourself out there. “First dates are terrifying,” she says. “We all know it, too.”

Ellie Thumann
Ellie Thumann / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

When it comes to first-date fashion, she keeps it simple: jeans, a baby heel, nice jewelry and a flattering top. “Just simple but elegant,” she says. “Smelling good is more important than anything.” Her current favorite scent is Moroccanoil’s L’Originale.

https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/v1747144787/images/voltaxMediaLibrary/mmsport/si_swimsuit/01jv4z3fe96jv15sg7ms.jpg. View the Full 2025 Gallery. https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/v1746135944/images/voltaxMediaLibrary/mmsport/si_swimsuit/01jt6wzwdzf0dd0rwc50.jpg. Her Return to the Fold. Ellie Thumann Content. https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/v1747144548/images/voltaxMediaLibrary/mmsport/si_swimsuit/01jv4yw6zjqdryam4cnf.jpg. More Ellie Thumann

Published
Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit, where she covers fashion, beauty, pop culture and the internet’s favorite personalities and trends. She joined the brand in 2022 after roles at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. Panchal loves to write about fashion in all its forms—from standout runway moments and evolving street style to the best accessories to elevate each season’s wardrobe (she rarely goes anywhere without a stack of jewelry and a coffee in hand). A self-proclaimed beauty fanatic, she’s always on the hunt for must-have products and loves breaking down viral trends. Her favorite series at the moment is spotlighting female founders and the stories behind the brands they’ve built—especially those shaping the future of fashion, wellness and tech. She is based between New York City and San Francisco and, when she’s not writing, can be found rewatching One Tree Hill, playing sudoku, trying new restaurants or ranking her favorite Disney Channel Original Movies. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism with a minor in criminal justice from Boston University.

Home/SwimNews