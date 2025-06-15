Ellie Thumann Gets Real About Being Newly Single: ‘They’ll Step Up or They Won’t’
Ellie Thumann is embracing single life, and learning to trust the process.
While chatting with SI Swimsuit at the brand’s Social Club event in New York City in May, the model, who got out of a relationship late last year, opened up about dating again and the biggest lesson she’s taking with her.
“I feel like men nowadays… you need to be able to step back,” she shares. “They either will step up or they won’t, and I think that’s your answer—whether it’s something new or a relationship that you’re kind of questioning.”
The 23-year-old, who made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2023 in Puerto Rico and posed in Mexico for her sophomore feature and Bermuda with photographer Ben Watts this year, has built a loyal fan base by being candid about everything from body image to mental health to building confidence to heartbreak. And her refreshingly grounded take on modern dating certainly follows suit.
The Arizona native says a therapist helped her reframe her mindset after becoming newly single. “Even like when I was trying to figure out my past relationship… I tend to overdo it a little bit,” Thumann shares. “So stepping back so they can step up, that’s the advice I try and follow as I’m figuring out singleness.”
While the content creator, best known for her fashion, beauty and lifestyle vlogs on YouTube, is happy to take things slow, she’s also enjoying the excitement of meeting new people and getting ready for first dates—to Taylor Swift music, of course. Her ideal outing is something low-pressure and interactive, like a casual happy hour with shared appetizers.
“I don’t love eating a lot of food on a first date,” she admits. “I feel like I’m really bad at trying to multitask—getting to know the person, being witty, asking questions, responding.” Instead, she prefers something like oysters or other light bites that encourage conversation. “It’s an activity that’s easy. You’re not taking big bites of something, but you’re still doing something together.”
Thumann is also quick to acknowledge the nerves that come with putting yourself out there. “First dates are terrifying,” she says. “We all know it, too.”
When it comes to first-date fashion, she keeps it simple: jeans, a baby heel, nice jewelry and a flattering top. “Just simple but elegant,” she says. “Smelling good is more important than anything.” Her current favorite scent is Moroccanoil’s L’Originale.