Penny Lane and Ellie Thumann’s Go-to Summer Fragrances Always Garner Compliments
Models Penny Lane and Ellie Thumann know the power of a signature scent—especially during the summertime.
While at SI Swimsuit’s inaugural Social Club in New York City this May, the two brand stars opened up about the perfumes they can’t stop reaching for. Each scent, they say, feels personal and always seems to invite compliments.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
For Thumann, it’s haircare brand Moroccan Oil’s perfume—a cozy, slightly sweet scent inspired by its cult-favorite oil. The breezy aroma carries a nostalgic sun-kissed feel, with top notes of sweet violet, blooming camellia and soft citrus. The brand describes the fragrance as capturing “the essence of the brand: warm, exotic and sensuous,” with a base of florals, velvet woods and spicy amber.
“I love it. It lasts all day, and it is the most unique smell. There’s nothing like it,” the 23-year-old YouTuber shares. “I have it with me. It is my favorite this year. It‘s so distinct. Like, you know what you’re smelling.”
Meanwhile, Lane reaches for something more earthy and elevated: Dries Van Noten’s Santal Greenery. The refined, woodsy fragrance—crafted with 90% naturally derived ingredients—layers effortlessly and has become the 30-year-old’s go-to for summer days and nights. Its hero note is fig: a sweet, creamy, underrated standout, balanced by bright citrus and anchored with sandalwood and white musk.
“It‘s so delicious” the England native says. “Just two puffs lasts so long.”
Thumann made her breathtaking SI Swimsuit debut in 2023, traveling to Puerto Rico with photographer Derek Kettela. Lane joined the franchise the following year as a co-winner of the Swim Search open casting call, posing for photographer Ben Watts in Portugal. For the 2025 issue, Thumann was photographed by Yu Tsai in Bermuda, while Lane brought high fashion to the snowy landscapes of Switzerland.
And while their personal aesthetics might differ—with Thumann leaning coastal tomboy with a neutral palette, and Lane embracing timeless glamour with a modern twist—they both acknowledge that fragrance is the perfect finishing touch that pulls any look together. Whether prepping for a first date or getting ready for a beachside shoot, they choose scents that feel like an extension of themselves.
Because as they both agree, there’s no better compliment than “you smell amazing,” and no better feeling than someone leaning in to ask, “What perfume are you wearing?”