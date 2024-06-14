Ellie Thumann Glows in Red Hot Ab-Baring Set Amidst Dreamy Mountain Landscape
Red is Ellie Thumann’s color for the summer. The SI Swimsuit model, who posed for her rookie feature last year in Puerto Rico and was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico for the 60th anniversary issue, stunned in her latest Instagram post in a fiery, ab-baring two-piece from Revolve.
She paired the cherry red bandeau top and maxi skirt set, both featuring trailing ruffle details, with a gold key pendant necklace, a dainty chain bracelet, a chunky bangle and statement rings. Thumann completed the look with a perfectly smooth and bouncy blonde bombshell blowout.
In the cover snap, the content creator, who is best known for her lifestyle, beauty and fashion YouTube channel, sat on an outdoor couch in front of a magnificent mountain landscape in Aspen, Colo. A few wine glasses and fancy plates and silverware were scattered on the table in front of her. The Arizona native showed off her simple, luminous glam, including a glowy, glass skin base, feathered brows, rosy blush, champagne highlight and glossy, plump pink lips.
“side eye 🐻⛰️,” the 22-year-old captioned the carousel that she shared with her 1.5 million followers. Thumann was photographed facing the camera, but looking off in the distance. She displayed the cute outfit, her sculpted figure and fresh tan in the following snap.
“Love you in red,” 2024 rookie Jena Sims commented.
“Beautiful girlie,” Swim Search co-winner Penny Lane added.
“Cutie,” BFF Hannah Meloche added.
“Red HOT. ❤️🥵,” Milani Cosmetics chimed.