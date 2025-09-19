Ellie Thumann Doesn’t Mind Getting ‘Lost’ in NYC When She Looks So Chic
Ellie Thumann looks cute even when she’s a little lost.
The three-time SI Swimsuit model and content creator was spotted strolling the streets of New York City in a full monochrome look from Alo Yoga’s latest drop. The newly released olive green shade—first teased in a campaign fronted by Kendall Jenner—is already taking over the internet, and Thumann just gave the tonal trend her stamp of approval.
In the candid cover snap, she was perched on the edge of a sidewalk, tying her shoelaces with an iced latte from Ralph’s Coffee and a white cloth tote bag perched on either side of her. The Arizona native, who now lives in South Carolina, wore her signature loose blonde waves half-up in a claw clip, exuding effortless energy.
Thumann paired the brand’s Airlift Intrigue Bra ($78)—a scoop-neck, keyhole-cutout style with adjustable criss-cross straps and second-skin compression—with the 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging ($134), which hugged her long, lean legs and highlighted her sculpted core.
Over top, she layered the Skyline Quilted Coat ($358), worn open for a breezy, transitional-weather moment. She finished the look with Alo’s Unisex Throwback Half-Crew Socks ($34) in olive and the white ALO Runner ($195), the brand’s debut performance sneaker.
Her accessories were just as on point: oversized black sunglasses, minimalist gold jewelry and a statement ring balanced comfort and polish. With the sunny, early fall skies casting the perfect glow and the olive tones playing beautifully off the city’s neutral palette, Thumann reminded us why she’s become one of the most trusted fashion influencers of her generation.
About Thumann
Beyond the activewear, Thumann is in town for New York Fashion Week, where she’s become a front row fixture. And while her feed is often filled with glamorous looks and designer moments, the 23-year-old has always been refreshingly open about her struggles with anxiety—sharing the behind the scenes reality of life in the spotlight with her 4.4 million fans.
“Staying true to myself and how my family raised me, always being kind, staying authentic to how I have always been, even in the midst of glamor, travel and incredible opportunities,” is how Thumann stays grounded.
She’s also one of the staples of SI Swimsuit franchise, having made her debut in 2023. Her latest editorial, shot by photographer Ben Watts in Bermuda, featured fierce animal prints and confident beachside glam—proving she’s just as comfortable on set as she is on the sidewalk.