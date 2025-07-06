Embrace Summer Energy With These Radiant SI Swimsuit Throwbacks
We’ve made it to Fourth of July weekend, with temperatures heating up across the country and other parts of the world. While it might’ve taken a while for summer weather to arrive, there’s no mistake now that we’re in for another sweltering season. Whether you thrive in the sunlight and love to spend summer outdoors or would rather relax in the air conditioning, there’s just something about the warm-weather vibe that’s unmatched.
Here at SI Swimsuit, many of the best photo shoots throughout the years have taken place in the hottest of locations, with models posing on the beach, in the ocean or poolside. To get us even more into the summer spirit, we’re going back to the archives to highlight these 10 extra sunny photos.
SI Swimsuit Legend Kate Upton has posed for multiple brand shoots on the beach, but this Aruba feature from 2018 is just so particularly stunning. The 33-year-old mom of two, who made her debut in the magazine in 2011 in the Philippines and ended up on the cover the following year, channeled a feminine aesthetic in metallics, golds and blues.
Alexis Ren made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2018, also in Aruba, proving this Caribbean island country is the spot to visit for summer. The 28-year-old content creator went for a similar vibe to Upton that year, rocking neutral colors, lace and textured suits.
2023 rookie Madisin Rian traveled to the Dominican Republic for her debut SI Swimsuit shoot, embracing the heat of the Caribbean country in a variety of colors. From the bright yellow two-piece seen here to a gorgeous magenta one-piece, the runway model flaunted her versatility in the water.
If you’re a bit too high maintenance for the ocean—we totally get it—use this beautiful photo of Valentina Sampaio, 28, as your poolside fashion inspo. The Brazilian model and actress made history as SI Swimsuit's first openly transgender model with her Scrub Island, BVI debut in 2020. The following year, she traveled to Hollywood, Fla., for a ‘70s summer-inspired feature, seen in the photo above.
Tara Lynn made her debut on the pages of SI Swimsuit in 2023 when traveling to Kangaroo Island in Australia for a breathtaking shoot. The model didn’t shy away from getting sandy, posing on the beach in a variety of different colors and swimsuit styles, along with a few shots on a rock and near the water.
Six-time SI Swimsuit model Danielle Herrington has traveled to numerous beach locations with the magazine, but we can’t help but still obsess over her 2019 shoot in Costa Rica. The brand Legend, now 32 years old, went for bold that year with neon colors, daring swimsuit styles and expert poses.
Another SI Swimsuit Legend, Brooks Nader, has had her fair share of beach time with the brand. The 2023 cover girl marked her second shoot in 2020 with a fabulous feature from Bali, where she embraced the hot weather in classic black and white suits.
Alyssa Miller posed for three separate photo shoots during her debut year with SI Swimsuit in 2011, traveling to Fiji, Hawaii and New York for incredible back-to-back series of pics. For her feature in Fiji, the model, now 35 years old, leaned into red, orange and pink colors, embracing her feminine side on the beach and in the water.
Nina Agdal, who has posed for 10 photo shoots with the magazine, traveled to Mexico in 2017 for a fabulous feature full of variety. The 33-year-old SI Swimsuit Legend and mom of one stunned in bright colors, crochets and cut-outs as she posed in the water and in the sand.
South African model Lauren Mellor made her debut in gorgeous St. Lucia, looking like she was born for the beach in a variety of different swimsuit colors. From neutrals to bright hues and bold patterns, she stunned in everything she put on that sunny day on set.