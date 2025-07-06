Swimsuit

Embrace Summer Energy With These Radiant SI Swimsuit Throwbacks

Summer is now in full force; embrace the warm-weather goodness with these stunning photos.

Natalie Zamora

Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid.
Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

We’ve made it to Fourth of July weekend, with temperatures heating up across the country and other parts of the world. While it might’ve taken a while for summer weather to arrive, there’s no mistake now that we’re in for another sweltering season. Whether you thrive in the sunlight and love to spend summer outdoors or would rather relax in the air conditioning, there’s just something about the warm-weather vibe that’s unmatched.

Here at SI Swimsuit, many of the best photo shoots throughout the years have taken place in the hottest of locations, with models posing on the beach, in the ocean or poolside. To get us even more into the summer spirit, we’re going back to the archives to highlight these 10 extra sunny photos.

Kate Upton poses in the waters of Aruba for SI Swimsuit.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

SI Swimsuit Legend Kate Upton has posed for multiple brand shoots on the beach, but this Aruba feature from 2018 is just so particularly stunning. The 33-year-old mom of two, who made her debut in the magazine in 2011 in the Philippines and ended up on the cover the following year, channeled a feminine aesthetic in metallics, golds and blues.

Alexis Ren poses in the sand for SI Swimsuit wearing a white bikini in Aruba.
Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Alexis Ren made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2018, also in Aruba, proving this Caribbean island country is the spot to visit for summer. The 28-year-old content creator went for a similar vibe to Upton that year, rocking neutral colors, lace and textured suits.

Madisin Rian poses for SI Swimsuit in the Dominican Republic wearing a yellow bikini.
Madisin Rian was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Gonza. Earrings by Alexis Bittar. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

2023 rookie Madisin Rian traveled to the Dominican Republic for her debut SI Swimsuit shoot, embracing the heat of the Caribbean country in a variety of colors. From the bright yellow two-piece seen here to a gorgeous magenta one-piece, the runway model flaunted her versatility in the water.

Valentina Sampaio poses for SI Swimsuit in Florida, wearing a multi-colored high-waisted bikini.
Valentina Sampaio was photographed by Ben Watts in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Sophie Deloudi. Earrings by 8 Other Reasons. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

If you’re a bit too high maintenance for the ocean—we totally get it—use this beautiful photo of Valentina Sampaio, 28, as your poolside fashion inspo. The Brazilian model and actress made history as SI Swimsuit's first openly transgender model with her Scrub Island, BVI debut in 2020. The following year, she traveled to Hollywood, Fla., for a ‘70s summer-inspired feature, seen in the photo above.

Tara Lynn poses for SI Swimsuit in Australia wearing a yellow crochet bikini.
Tara Lynn was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Winston White. / Josie Clough/Sports Illustrated

Tara Lynn made her debut on the pages of SI Swimsuit in 2023 when traveling to Kangaroo Island in Australia for a breathtaking shoot. The model didn’t shy away from getting sandy, posing on the beach in a variety of different colors and swimsuit styles, along with a few shots on a rock and near the water.

Danielle Herrington poses for SI Swimsuit in Costa Rica wearing a neon multi-colored swimsuit.
Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Six-time SI Swimsuit model Danielle Herrington has traveled to numerous beach locations with the magazine, but we can’t help but still obsess over her 2019 shoot in Costa Rica. The brand Legend, now 32 years old, went for bold that year with neon colors, daring swimsuit styles and expert poses.

Brooks Nader poses for SI Swimsuit in Bali in a black cut-out one-piece on the beach.
Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai in Bali, Indonesia. Swimsuit by Oh Polly. Necklace by Fallon Jewelry. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Another SI Swimsuit Legend, Brooks Nader, has had her fair share of beach time with the brand. The 2023 cover girl marked her second shoot in 2020 with a fabulous feature from Bali, where she embraced the hot weather in classic black and white suits.

Alyssa Miller poses in the beach in a bright neon cut-out one-piece for SI Swimsuit.
Alyssa Miller was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. in Fiji. / Walter Iooss Jr./Sports Illustrated

Alyssa Miller posed for three separate photo shoots during her debut year with SI Swimsuit in 2011, traveling to Fiji, Hawaii and New York for incredible back-to-back series of pics. For her feature in Fiji, the model, now 35 years old, leaned into red, orange and pink colors, embracing her feminine side on the beach and in the water.

Nina Agdal poses for SI Swimsuit in Mexico wearing a magenta bikini with multi-colored accents.
Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by isabella rose. / Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Nina Agdal, who has posed for 10 photo shoots with the magazine, traveled to Mexico in 2017 for a fabulous feature full of variety. The 33-year-old SI Swimsuit Legend and mom of one stunned in bright colors, crochets and cut-outs as she posed in the water and in the sand.

Lauren Mellor poses in a metallic bikini in the waters of St. Lucia for SI Swimsuit.
Lauren Mellor was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. in St. Lucia. / Walter Iooss Jr./Sports Illustrated

South African model Lauren Mellor made her debut in gorgeous St. Lucia, looking like she was born for the beach in a variety of different swimsuit colors. From neutrals to bright hues and bold patterns, she stunned in everything she put on that sunny day on set.

Next. SI Swimsuit Models Smoldered in Swimwear This June—Here Are Our 12 Fav Looks. SI Swimsuit Models Smoldered in Swimwear This June—Here Are Our 12 Fav Looks. dark

Published
Natalie Zamora
NATALIE ZAMORA

Natalie Zamora is a leader in the digital media space who specializes in entertainment and lifestyle topics. After graduating from Rutgers University where she majored in English and minored in Cinema Studies, she currently works as the VP of Entertainment Content, FanSided/SI Swimsuit at Minute Media. In addition to SI Swimsuit, her work can also be found on sites such as Winter is Coming, Mental Floss, and more. With a deep passion for pop culture, Natalie has her finger on the pulse of trending topics and loves to keep up with her favorite celebrities.

Home/SwimNews