Kate Upton Quietly Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Justin Verlander
A huge congratulations are in order for Kate Upton and Justin Verlander, who have reportedly welcomed their second child!
A rep for the SI Swimsuit Legend confirmed the news to People, with the publication reporting that the family has grown with the addition of a baby boy named Bellamy Brooks Verlander. The couple is already parents to a 6-year-old daughter named Genevieve Upton Verlander, who was born in November 2018.
Though neither Upton nor Verlander has spoken publicly about their baby boy, the pitcher’s team, the San Francisco Giants, tweeted out the news that he was placed on paternity list earlier this week. The pair, who tied the knot in 2017 in a gorgeous Italy wedding, reportedly welcomed Bellamy on Thursday, June 19.
After meeting while filming a commercial for Major League Baseball 2K12 in 2012, Upton and Verlander confirmed their romance the following year. They’ve since shared countless sweet moments together in the spotlight, supporting one another in their respective career ventures and beyond.
We don’t yet know the meaning behind baby Bellamy’s name, but we do know that with their first child, Upton and Verlander had trouble choosing what to call her.
“It’s so high-pressure. We were going back and forth, even in the hospital we were going back and forth, and Justin had some real name-commitment issues,” Upton told Extra TV in 2019 “He knew that Genevieve was my favorite so I just left him to fill out the paper work I was like I can't deal with that right now.”
Upton made her debut in SI Swimsuit in 2011 with two stunning shoots. Little did she know at the time that she would go on to become a trailblazer for the magazine—and for the modeling industry as a whole. When she landed the cover in 2012 with an unforgettable photo taken in Australia, she faced unfair criticism for her body type, which many deemed was unfit for the front page.
She’s since helped shape the magazine into what it is today, inspiring many across the globe.
In 2024, Upton graced the cover again, once with a solo shot from Mexico and another alongside 26 other brand icons for a special “Legends” photo shoot for the 60th anniversary. “I’m most excited about learning and growing, especially as a mother,” she shared on set last year. “There’s constant change and growth in my family, and experiencing that growth together is thrilling.”
We couldn’t be happier for this adorable family!