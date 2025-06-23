Swimsuit

8 Fourth of July Swimsuits to Pack for Your Long Holiday Weekend

These red, white and blue bikinis and one-pieces are the ultimate Independence Day picks.

Cara O’Bleness

Camille Kostek in La Porte Swim
Camille Kostek in La Porte Swim / La Porte

Summer is officially in full swing, and July 4th is on the horizon. Whether you’re planning a poolside barbecue or are headed out on a beach vacation with your girlfriends, the long holiday weekend calls for soaking up the sun—and you know what that means: swimwear in shades of red, white and blue.

Below, shop SI Swimsuit’s favorite Fourth of July suits, from cheeky bikinis to full-coverage one-pieces, that are ideal for all of your Independence Day celebrations this year. And if you’re looking for the most flattering bikini top fit for your figure, check out our ultimate guide to bikinis here.

Mako Bikini Top, $119 and Leilani Bikini Bottom, $88 (lspace.com)

LSPACE bikini
LSPACE

Not only is a cherry red two-piece a timeless staple, this structured top from LSPACE provides plenty of support while the ties in back add some sweetness. The matching high-cut bottoms create an elongated silhouette on your lower half.

Scarborough Eyelet Bikini, $350 (zimmermann.com)

Zimmermann bikini
Zimmermann

While a bit of an investment, this nautical two-piece will elevate your style for any Fourth of July outing, and is perfect for an afternoon of sailing.

Ringo Cheeky Bikini, $69 (andi-bagus.com)

Xandra Pohl
Xandra Pohl was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

This red, white and blue crocheted bikini offers moderate coverage and has the cutest bamboo ring details on both the top and bottom. If it looks familiar, it’s because SI Swimsuit model XANDRA rocked the set during her 2024 rookie photo shoot in Belize.

Angel Ocean Stripes One-Piece, $259 (bananhot.com)

Bananhot one-piece
Bananhot

Who says one-pieces have to be boring? This blue and white striped suit has removable straps and the bottom offers a super cheeky Brazilian cut.

Kendall Lettuce Edge Top, $98 and Kylie Lettuce Edge Bottom, $88 (laporteswim.com)

La Porte bikini
La Porte

One of our favorite pieces from SI Swimsuit legend Camille Kostek’s new swimwear collection with La Porte, this darling red gingham two-piece has the cutest lettuce hem and simply screams “summer.”

Weekender Suit, $180 (leftonfriday.com)

Left on Friday one-piece
Left on Friday

This cobalt blue one-piece has built-in compression throughout, offers medium bum coverage and has cute criss-cross straps on the back. Whether you’re playing a round of beach volleyball or chasing your kiddos through the sand, this Left on Friday suit is a perfect pick.

The Fiji One-Piece, $128 (andieswim.com)

Andie one-piece
Andie

Perhaps the ultimate Fourth of July swimsuit, this red, white and blue striped one-piece creates a classic silhouette and is composed of the brand’s buttery nylon and spandex fabric.

Frank Full Coverage Bikini Top, $160 and Enzo Cheeky Bikini Bottom, $150 (frankiesbikinis.com)

Frankies Bikinis two-piece
Frankies Bikinis

This halter swim top, paired with the ultra cheeky matching bottoms, is a super chic nod to the 4th of July, yet is the perfect addition to your swimwear wardrobe all summer long.

Cara O’Bleness
CARA O’BLENESS

Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.

