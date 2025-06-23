8 Fourth of July Swimsuits to Pack for Your Long Holiday Weekend
Summer is officially in full swing, and July 4th is on the horizon. Whether you’re planning a poolside barbecue or are headed out on a beach vacation with your girlfriends, the long holiday weekend calls for soaking up the sun—and you know what that means: swimwear in shades of red, white and blue.
Below, shop SI Swimsuit’s favorite Fourth of July suits, from cheeky bikinis to full-coverage one-pieces, that are ideal for all of your Independence Day celebrations this year. And if you’re looking for the most flattering bikini top fit for your figure, check out our ultimate guide to bikinis here.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Mako Bikini Top, $119 and Leilani Bikini Bottom, $88 (lspace.com)
Not only is a cherry red two-piece a timeless staple, this structured top from LSPACE provides plenty of support while the ties in back add some sweetness. The matching high-cut bottoms create an elongated silhouette on your lower half.
Scarborough Eyelet Bikini, $350 (zimmermann.com)
While a bit of an investment, this nautical two-piece will elevate your style for any Fourth of July outing, and is perfect for an afternoon of sailing.
Ringo Cheeky Bikini, $69 (andi-bagus.com)
This red, white and blue crocheted bikini offers moderate coverage and has the cutest bamboo ring details on both the top and bottom. If it looks familiar, it’s because SI Swimsuit model XANDRA rocked the set during her 2024 rookie photo shoot in Belize.
Angel Ocean Stripes One-Piece, $259 (bananhot.com)
Who says one-pieces have to be boring? This blue and white striped suit has removable straps and the bottom offers a super cheeky Brazilian cut.
Kendall Lettuce Edge Top, $98 and Kylie Lettuce Edge Bottom, $88 (laporteswim.com)
One of our favorite pieces from SI Swimsuit legend Camille Kostek’s new swimwear collection with La Porte, this darling red gingham two-piece has the cutest lettuce hem and simply screams “summer.”
Weekender Suit, $180 (leftonfriday.com)
This cobalt blue one-piece has built-in compression throughout, offers medium bum coverage and has cute criss-cross straps on the back. Whether you’re playing a round of beach volleyball or chasing your kiddos through the sand, this Left on Friday suit is a perfect pick.
The Fiji One-Piece, $128 (andieswim.com)
Perhaps the ultimate Fourth of July swimsuit, this red, white and blue striped one-piece creates a classic silhouette and is composed of the brand’s buttery nylon and spandex fabric.
Frank Full Coverage Bikini Top, $160 and Enzo Cheeky Bikini Bottom, $150 (frankiesbikinis.com)
This halter swim top, paired with the ultra cheeky matching bottoms, is a super chic nod to the 4th of July, yet is the perfect addition to your swimwear wardrobe all summer long.