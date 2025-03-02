Emily Ratajkowski’s Jaw-Dropping Bikini Moments We’ll Always Be Obsessed With
After landing on the scene through her early modeling work and appearances in Robin Thicke’s music video for “Blurred Lines” and David Fincher’s award-winning film Gone Girl, Emily Ratajkowski became a multi-hyphenated household name. The 33-year-old, who has posed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit two separate years, has also landed the cover of multiple notable magazines such as Vogue, GQ and Marie Claire and has walked the runway for Versace, Michael Kors, Miu Miu and more.
In more recent years, Ratajkowski has pursued activism, writing, and podcasting as an advocate for women’s rights and health. She wrote the book My Body in 2022, a collection of essays, and has worked with Planned Parenthood. Her love for women, beauty and fashion also extends to designs of her own, as she launched her very own women’s clothing brand in 2017 called Inamorata. Starting with swimwear and expanding to other items, she and collaborator Kat Mendenhall have designed a long list of trendy, sexy and feminine pieces perfect for swimsuit lovers.
Through her experience modeling bikinis and designing them, we’d say Ratajkowski always has her finger on the pulse when it comes to swimwear. Over the years, she’s delivered countless drop-dead gorgeous bikini moments, but we’re highlighting these 12 that we’re still totally obsessed with. And yes, of course, we’re including a few of her shots from SI Swimsuit.
If one thing is for certain, it’s that Ratajkowski has never allowed herself to be placed in a box when it comes to fashion—especially when it comes to bikinis. The mom of one, who shares her son Sylvester Apollo Bear with ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, has modeled a variation of colors and styles over the years, with many of the looks above coming from her own line. We’ve loved reminiscing on her bikini evolution, especially seeing some of the photos of her pregnant with her son. She truly exudes strength and sexiness with every image.
When discussing their connection to swimwear, Ratajkowski and Mendenhall explained that, growing up in Encinitas, Calif., so much of their upbringing included throwing on a swimsuit and spending all day at the beach. So much so that they viewed swimwear as their “uniform.”
“A lot of people are like, ‘Oh, you want to wear these sexy bathing suits? Easy for you.’ But from my standpoint, from how we grew up, all different body types were beautiful,” Ratajkowski explained. “No one was questioning how naked they were. It was just all natural, fun. We were more worried about having different styles to wear throughout the summer than we were aware of how naked we were.”