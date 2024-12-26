Emily Ratajkowski Served Major Sultry Vibes With Fishnet, Cut-Outs in St. Lucia
Emily Ratajkowski was a delight to see strut her stuff on the beaches of St. Lucia one decade ago. The dazzling model and actress’s SI Swimsuit debut photo shoot was so wickedly wonderful that, 10 years later, fans still have some of these images framed in their rooms.
By the time Ratajkowski posed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2014, she was already a well-known name in the modeling industry. Going from an undiscovered aspiring teen model to a household name years later is a feat that can only be achieved by the best of the best. It’s abundantly clear to see why Ratajkowski has continued and will continue to be an inspiration for generations to come in not only modeling, fashion and beauty—but also with her passion for social issues and women’s rights. She made her debut with the magazine when photographed by Walter Iooss Jr., and here are some of our forever favorite photos.
In these 2014 throwbacks, Ratajkowski proved to the world that, even when topless or submerged in water, her face card is still the star of the show as she served nothing but alluring looks with her ever-inviting eyes.
Although these looks shown above are spectacular in their own right, our all-time favorite from the St. Lucia shoot has to be her barely-there fishnet swimsuit which had our jaws on the floor.
Since the 2014 shoot, Ratajkowski has been making waves with her various brand partnerships and her own apparel line. iNAMORATA, established in 2017, offers a vast collection of dresses, tops, bikinis and just about any type of clothing brand a woman needs in their closet. Each item is just as stylish as the next, ranging from tees perfect for casual meetups with friends to one-piece swimsuits best suited for tanning. What’s more, they’re all available at relatively affordable prices so that fans can channel their inner Ratajkowski.
When she’s not walking the streets in her alluring “citykini,” Ratajkowski is also preoccupied with the most important business of them all––raising a child.
In October 2020, Ratajkowski welcomed Sly, her firstborn from her previous marriage with Sebastian Bear-McClard. Since the birth of her son, Ratajkowski notes that her priorities have shifted, going from being the main conversation on social media and securing her legacy as an icon to figuring out how to be the best mother for her child.
“I’ve never had such clear priorities in my life. Number one is Sly, and that’s that,” Ratajkowski told PEOPLE in 2022. "It’s made me re-evaluate what’s important to me, like, what do I want to teach my son?”
Ratajkowski allows for motherhood to be at the forefront of everything she does. Even so, when she’s not busy raising her son and attending to her brand, she’s continuing to prove herself in the modeling industry with unforgettable looks.