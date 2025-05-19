Erin Heatherton’s Debut Shoot With SI Swimsuit Aged Like a Fine Wine—Revisit Our Favorite Photos
Erin Heatherton officially joined the SI Swimsuit family in 2015 with her dynamite photo shoot in St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands.
In this shoot, photographer Yu Tsai captured plenty of photos of the gorgeous model wearing unique swimsuits that were all worthy of praise. What’s more, with a backdrop as stunning as this island, everything came together to make for the perfect first-time feature with the brand. But of course, what truly makes this shoot one to remember is every snapshot of Heatherton, as each photo was remarkable from top to bottom.
A debut photo shoot this good can’t be buried beneath the passage of time, especially considering how this 2015 shoot continues to age like a fine wine.
The waves of the ocean crashing into the shore as Heatherton posed beneath the island’s sun came together to create a snapshot so phenomenal, it’s only right for it to be the very first photo on our list.
Whether it’s the chic bikini or the way the model looks to be in absolute bliss, there is nothing not to adore about this shot.
From the way Heatherton cheekily pulled on her crochet bikini string to the way her sun-kissed blonde tresses stood out in front of the bluest of waters, this picture truly has it all.
Despite being her very first photo shoot with SI Swimsuit, Heatherton exuded confidence, almost as if there wasn’t a single thing in the world that could stop her from being empowered.
Typically, it’s pretty rare to get a photo of a rainbow decorating the skies in a SI Swimsuit photo shoot, but it’s even rarer to get this natural accessory in a debut shoot. Perhaps this speaks to how aligned it was for Heatherton to join the fold when she did!
This pose made for a great photo that deserves to be hung on a wall for every passerby to admire. She looked like a dream in the water, giving yet another pose that showcased her talent as a prolific model. Above all, her toned physique stole the show, especially in this curve-hugging bikini.
It’s impossible not to be obsessed with this photo, hence why it stood out as one of the champions of Heatherton’s 2015 feature.
Water droplets from the tranquil ocean had nothing on a bathing suit this glamorous. Sure, the red, white and blue pattern was outstanding in its own right, yet it’s the large cut-out in the middle that was the true scene-stealer, since it not only added more flair to the piece but also showed off even more skin in a very clever way. Make no mistake, this snapshot was a true standout.
Even after the sun had set and the moon took its place, Heatherton was a spectacle to behold. This shot of her in the water would make anyone want to go out for a night trip to the beach to recreate their very own photo shoot. Of course, if someone did recreate this, they would need a swimsuit just as fun as this one.
In following the red, white and blue theme this shoot harbored, all the swimsuits did a stellar job at finding ways to incorporate the three colors. Even so, this one was particularly astonishing, having everything one could ever want from a knit swimsuit, especially when it came to the elaborate stitching of the garment. It really was an easy favorite.
An entire decade later, and Heatherton’s debut is still a force to be reckoned with! Looking as if it were shot yesterday, it’s safe to say this feature will withstand decades upon decades to come.