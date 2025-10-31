5 SI Swimsuit Looks That Channel Gloriously Glam Goth Energy
Halloween season is a goth girl’s dream. After all, it’s the best time to pull out all the stops to create a head-turning, dark, feminine look that’s haunting yet fascinating.
Given that black is one of the primary colors used in this aesthetic, it can be difficult to come up with more unique themes and designs for gothic looks. What’s more, all-black monochrome looks can sometimes fall flat if they’re aren’t other elements to further elevate an ensemble.
With that in mind, let these SI Swimsuit looks serve as outstanding inspiration as to where to take your love for goth next.
Gayle King in Mexico
This black one-piece swimsuit paired with a black netted cover-up is perfect for those who prefer a more daring yet sophisticated aesthetic. Not all gothic looks have to be covered up from head to toe. King’s look is a clever way to show some skin while also keeping fashion-forwardness as the main priority.
You can swap out the swimsuit for a bodysuit, wear a pair of black mini shorts or a mini skirt and replace the tan fringes with black tulle cuffs. If you’re feeling fancy, add more tulle to the bottom of the cover-up.
Hunter McGrady in Belize
Southern Belle goths, is this number from McGrady not calling your name? It’s giving American Horror Story: Coven meets the tropics, which is definitely not something the fashion world sees every day. The black sunhat provides all the drama needed, and the best part is, no matter the season, this accessory is sure to be a show-stopper.
Keep the hat and edgy cut-out bikini top, as these pieces work like peanut butter and jelly. You can opt for a pair of black leather skinny jeans with flared bottoms and some chunky platform black boots to complete the look. Of course, a black leather jacket would be the cherry on top.
Kim Riekenberg in Saratoga, Wyo.
Western attire has been taking the world by storm. But how exactly can you mix cowgirl realness with dark feminine? Riekenberg’s Wyoming apparel is how. The SI Swimsuit model takes a black leather bodysuit to a place it seldom frequents and brings it to life with tassels galore. Her black leather knee-high boots are an absolute serve, too.
If you want to replicate this look but blend it with goth, keep everything right where it is. The only thing you need is a black layered maxi skirt with a thick leather waistband. We think a mesh or sheer fabric would work best here. That way, the knee-highs get some visibility.
Kate Upton in Mexico
Upton’s alluring piece is what we believe is for the modern-day goth who likes a little bit of glam. These goths tend to lean into something cool and sleek, letting the outfit do all the talking.
Once again, keep everything the same. This time, it’s time for accessories to take center stage. Feeling like the main character? Get a black veil that stops just shy of your shoulders. Wear 10-inch black pump heels (yes, 10!) for some added height, so the dress doesn’t trail on the floor. Top it off with a black lip, and you’ll be on everyone’s minds for the week.
Lorena Duran in Montenegro
Bohemian goths, don’t think we forget about you. You’re a pillar of this community, especially for the way you bring the young, wild and free energy into the fray. Also, it has tassels, which in the world of boho goth style is a bonus.
We see two outfits for this one. The first would feature a black lace long-sleeve bodysuit and a black fedora. As for the second, leave the top right where it is, but replace the skirt with a flowy one that’s long in the back, short in the front. For both, black heeled booties are the way to go.