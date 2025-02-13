Get an Exclusive Behind the Scenes Look at Nazanin Mandi’s SI Swimsuit Rookie Shoot in Jamaica
Model and multi-hyphenate Nazanin Mandi is stepping into her next chapter with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, and her rookie feature in the 2025 issue is nothing short of breathtaking. The actress, model, singer and life coach traveled to the breathtaking beaches of Jamaica to pose for photographer Yu Tsai, radiating confidence in a series of stunning swimwear looks. Her natural presence in front of the camera, combined with her fearless energy made for a truly unforgettable photo shoot.
At 38, Mandi has built a multifaceted career spanning entertainment, fashion and personal empowerment, and her SI Swim debut is a natural continuation of her ever-evolving journey.
“We really can do anything if we put our minds to it, and as women, we know how to multitask. We run families, we have relationships, we pursue full-on careers,” she shared with Elle. “[As entertainers], I feel that’s the reason why we do it, the purpose is to inspire and bring people hope. And when I can see other women I’ve helped thrive in any way, I will know my ultimate purpose has been fulfilled. I want people from all walks of life and from any age, who, when they look at me, can say if she can do it, then I can do it too. That’s my dream.”
Mandi’s career began at a young age, when she discovered a passion for performance, first through music, then acting and modeling. She appeared on Disney Channel’s That’s So Raven as a teenager before landing roles in The Young and the Restless, Twenties and Games People Play. Over the years, she has worked with major brands like Savage x Fenty, Good American and CoverGirl and has posed for Vogue, Maxim, Playboy and Complex, solidifying her status as a fashion industry mainstay.
The Southern California native has also dedicated herself to helping others embrace self-growth and personal wellness. She became a certified life coach and launched You Bloome, a community centered around mental well-being and empowerment. She also authored The Art of Gratitude, a book that encourages readers to harness mindfulness as a tool for self-improvement. With over three million followers on Instagram, Mandi uses her platform to candidly discuss topics like body positivity and reinforce the idea that beauty is about confidence, resilience and embracing every version of yourself.
Mandi’s debut with the franchise is the result of a dream she has spent over two decades manifesting. Every year, she would create a vision board, always placing SI Swimsuit front and center, believing that one day, she would be part of the legacy. In a heartfelt new Instagram post, she revealed how she burst into tears upon learning she would be a 2025 rookie.
Stepping onto the set in Jamaica, Mandi radiated the confidence and passion that has fueled her journey to this moment. She stunned in a variety of looks, including a bold red crochet string bikini—which you can shop here—each piece enhancing her effortless elegance. As the waves crashed behind her and the sun cast golden hues over the set, Mandi embodied the essence of the brand: unapologetic confidence and self-expression.
Below are some behind the scenes moments from her breathtaking rookie shoot in Jamaica.