Nazanin Mandi Embraces Valentine’s Vibes in a Sultry Red Crochet String Bikini for SI Swimsuit
Few people can seamlessly juggle modeling, acting and life coaching, but for Nazanin Mandi, reinvention is just part of the journey—and her latest chapter has led her to the pages of SI Swimsuit. The multi-hyphenate talent has spent years making waves across industries, and now she’s bringing her signature confidence and beauty to the iconic magazine as a 2025 rookie.
The 38-year-old Iranian-Mexican model traveled to Jamaica with photographer Yu Tsai and we’re so excited to officially welcome her to the brand today. Check out her fierce reveal image and shop the stunning crochet suit from Netherlands-based small business Deparel below.
Deparel Coral Red Orange Standard Knitkini, €285,00 (deparel.studio)
Crafted from the brand’s signature water-resistant knit elastane, this handmade Knitkini Set is designed for both versatility and comfort. It is fully reversible and features adjustable drawstrings for a customizable fit. Every Deparel swimsuit is uniquely numbered and accompanied by a handmade garment bag, celebrating the artistry behind each creation.
From the start, Mandi’s ambition set her apart. She began singing at just 5 years old, graced the stage of Carnegie Hall by 15 and soon after made her television debut on That’s So Raven. As an actress, she went on to appear in The Young and the Restless, Twenties and Games People Play, all while building an impressive career in modeling.
Represented by Wilhelmina Models, Mandi has posed for Vogue, Complex, Maxim and Playboy, in addition to starring in campaigns for Savage x Fenty, Good American and CoverGirl.
Beyond her work in front of the camera, Mandi has dedicated herself to empowering others. As a certified life coach, she founded You Bloome, a wellness community focused on self-growth and mental well-being. She’s also the author of The Art of Gratitude, a book encouraging mindfulness and personal reflection. Her transparency about her own experiences—including overcoming body image struggles and breaking free from the pressures of diet culture—has made her a relatable and inspiring voice.
Mandi’s journey with self-image hasn’t always been easy. A comment about her weight from someone close to her before she was even a teenager planted a seed of insecurity that lingered for years. In her 20s, she turned to diet pills, relying on them so heavily that she would suffer from panic attacks if she skipped a dose. Recognizing she needed support, Mandi sought therapy and committed to prioritizing both her mental and physical health before entering her 30s.
“I knew I had to get my life together,” she told Elle. “I knew the potential in me, and that I couldn’t do it alone.”
That path toward self-acceptance has fueled her advocacy for body positivity. She is constantly using her platform to acknowledge the ups and downs of self-image: “Every day doesn’t feel like your best day. And that’s okay,” she shared. Mandi’s perspective on growth—both personally and professionally—has cemented her as a force in the industry.
With her grace, fearlessness and commitment to constantly challenging herself and living up to her potential, Mandi embodies everything SI Swimsuit stands for—empowerment, confidence and redefining beauty on her own terms.