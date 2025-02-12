Introducing Nazanin Mandi, SI Swimsuit’s Newest 2025 Rookie
Nazanin Mandi is a multi-talented force who SI Swimsuit is so excited to welcome to the fold for the 2025 issue.
From her start as a talented singer at the age of 5 who performed at Carnegie Hall at 15 and launched an acting career at a young age, appearing in titles like That’s So Raven and The Young and the Restless, she’s achieved a lot in her 38 years. With all these accolades under her belt, it’s her limitless pursuit as a multi-hyphenate that has anchored her legacy as a successful model, actress, singer and motivational speaker.
Right now, Mandi is on set with SI Swimsuit for her debut feature in the 2025 magazine, where she’ll serve as a rookie. Though we won’t be sharing her full gallery of images from her shoot with Yu Tsai just yet, we do have the first official image. Unsurprisingly, it’s positively breathtaking:
As we wait for more from Mandi’s first-ever SI Swimsuit feature, get to know this talented star a bit better.
Her rise to a successful modeling career
After signing with Wilhelmina Models, Mandi’s modeling career took off. She went on to pose for magazines like Vogue, Complex, Maxim and Shiseido. She has also worked with Good American, Savage x Fenty and CoverGirl, brands that speak to her undeniable beauty inside and out.
Mandi uses her platform to speak on body positivity in the industry and how other women can feel empowered amid unfair societal expectations.
"When it comes to body positivity, I think it’s really important to stress that it’s okay if you are not consistently positive about your body image. I’m not. I struggle with it,” Mandi told Modeliste in 2020. “But I do feel it’s important to show the evolution of a body image. My weight has gone from super low, and then I’ve been really curvy. And then I show how consistent I am with working out. But yeah, when it comes to body positivity [...] Every day doesn’t feel like your best day. And that’s okay.”
Her return to acting and music
For Mandi, modeling and acting go hand-in-hand, as she believes both are transformative professions. This is why when she gets the opportunity to act in front of a camera, she accepts the challenge. Her most recent roles include Twenties (2020), The Last Conception (2020), Dreamcatcher (2021), Games People Play (2021) and Á La Carte (2022).
“To me modeling & acting are one and the same,” Mandi wrote in the Instagram caption of her Audrey Hepburn-inspired video for Rokael Beauty in 2024. “If you’re on screen or in front of a camera—Embodying a character infused with my own genuine essence has always been my instinctual go-to. With that said this process was not only so much fun but very seamless.”
With her roots in music, it’s only natural that Mandi has worked alongside talented musicians. She’s appeared in music videos for songs like Nick Cannon’s “Dime Piece,” Bobby Valentino’s “Anonymous” and more. And in 2019, she released her first single “Forever Mood,” which has garnered over 55,000 views on YouTube and over 380,000 streams on Spotify.
Her calling to give back
With over 3 million followers on Instagram, Mandi uses her social media presence to speak up about important topics such as mental health and wellness.
Because of her first-hand experience with anxiety and depression, Mandi has dedicated part of her life to being a life coach for her wellness community You Bloome, which aims to assist others in their healing journey. She hopes to continue the good fight to raise the importance of mental health awareness and self-love.
“I asked myself what besides acting lights a fire within me, and my answer was helping others reach their highest potential - whatever that may be,” Mandi told The Tangible Movement in 2020 when asked about why she decided to become a life coach. “I've always felt the innate need to inspire others, especially women. We all have so much in common, but hardly voice it. It is time to promote unity, confidence, and shut down the self doubt.”
