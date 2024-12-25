7 Fabulous Images From SI Swimsuit Legend Kate Love’s Cover Shoot in Bali
SI Swimsuit stalwart Kate Love just announced she’s pregnant with baby no. 2, and to celebrate, we’re taking a look back at her fabulous cover shoot with Yu Tsai in Bali. The model, who famously posed for the magazine 10 years in a row, returned to the fold this year as an official “legend,” posing alongside 26 fellow franchise icons in honor of the milestone 60th anniversary publication.
“It feels kind of crazy. I still can’t believe that I was chosen to be in the issue and then got the call back every year for a decade. Being a swimsuit model and now returning as a Legend for an 11th year has been such a big part of my life. It’s cool and exciting to know that some people look up to me the way I looked up to other women,” she said while on set with the team in Hollywood, Fla. “If we create a society where encouraging and being positive toward other women and men is seen as a strength, then people will follow along. It sort of seems like we’re in a weird place where there’s a lot of tearing each other down. I don’t know why. If we switched this and became encouraging and positive to others, I wonder what we could accomplish.”
Over the years, the soon-to-be mom of two, who already shares one baby girl with husband and Miami Heat player Kevin Love, has traveled everywhere from Montreux, Switzerland and Nevis to Costa Rica and Belize to pose for SI Swimsuit. She made her debut in 2013 with photographer David Burton on Easter Island, Chile. In 2020 she landed a coveted cover girl moment alongside Olivia Culpo and Jasmine Sanders after their respective separate photo shoots with Yu Tsai in Bali.
Today, as the founder of lifestyle brand Love Kate, known for its perfectly curated and aesthetic Instagram grid, the 36-year-old also remains candid online about how busy and hectic her life and motherhood can get, despite how ideal it may seem online
“Figuring out the balance between being a mom, a wife, a dog mom, working and maintaining a social life,” she shared with the brand of what she’s focused on this year. “It’s my biggest project right now, trying to balance it all.”
Below are seven of our favorite images from the Canada native’s SI Swimsuit cover shoot in 2020.