Fans, Fellow SI Swim Models React to XANDRA’s Rookie Reveal
Ananya Panchal
SI Swimsuit’s newest rookie, Xandra Pohl might be making her debut with the brand next month, but her story with the franchise began a year ago. The Miami-based music fanatic was the official DJ for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at Miami Swim Week last year. She nailed her set and halfway through it, made a surprise appearance on the catwalk.
She just “instantly hit it off with the team,” and several months later landed in Belize to pose for photographer Derek Kettela and be featured in the special 60th anniversary issue next month.
“The legacy that Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] has made, obviously in the first 60 years, has been monumental in not just the industry and the world, but also to all the young girls looking up to all the models of all shapes, sizes, races, whatever it is,” Pohl said while on location in the idyllic tropical destination. “We are all beautiful [and deserve to be] confident in our own bodies. I feel like that is the best legacy you could ever leave.”
The 23-year-old has been waiting months to finally break the news of her rookie status on her platforms—she’s an avid social media user and influencer, with more than 1.5 million followers across Instagram and TikTok.
“it’s rookie season baby… @si_swimsuit,” the Ohio native captioned an IG post with a jaw-dropping series of pics of her in a beautiful red bikini from Four Three Seven and a cute crochet cover-up tank from Natalia Fedner.
Tons of fans and fellow SI Swim models left sweet messages, supporting Pohl and applauding her breathtaking beauty.
“I feel like a proud big sis,” Camille Kostek commented.
“YES YES YES,” Sixtine added.
“I’m just floored sis!!! can’t wait to celebrate with you soon!!! ❤️❤️❤️,” Swim Search co-winner Sharina Gutierrez wrote.
“Took my damn breath away,” Jena Sims admitted.
“GIVE IT TO THEM BABY❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” Katie Austin wrote.
“XANDRA CALM DOWN HELLO ??!?!?!?,” cosmetics brand Thayers begged.
“MAJOR!!!!!!!!,” Charlie Riddle exclaimed. “Also 🥵🔥🥵.”
“LOVE THIS FOR YOU!!!,” Nicole Mehta chimed.
“you are and always will be the moment,” one fan declared.
“adding this to my inspo board as we speak,” another gushed.