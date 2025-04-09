Fans React to Hailey Van Lith’s Iconic SI Swim Cover: ‘There Is Nothing She Cannot Do’
Hailey Van Lith’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut is here—and it’s already breaking the internet.
The 23-year-old basketball star, known for her powerful crossover and elite-level court presence, just graced the cover of the brand’s digital April issue, and we can’t stop talking about how iconic the Texas photo shoot is. Captured by Taylor Ballantyne at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, Van Lith stunned in a sleek criss-cross backless Louis Vuitton suit, which showed off her sculpted frame and signature confidence. The high-fashion moment marks not only her first SI Swimsuit appearance but a bold new chapter in her off-court evolution.
“My initial reaction was, I was intimidated,” Van Lith admitted of the opportunity. “I didn’t know if I would be comfortable in that kind of setting, but I wanted to try something that I had never tried. I would regret it a lot if I let my insecurities or my reservations hold me back from it.”
That vulnerability, paired with her unapologetic edge, is exactly what resonated with fans online. Van Lith’s feature isn't just a celebration of beauty and athleticism, it’s a full-on empowerment moment. Her take on redefining femininity through a dual lens of strength and softness struck a chord with longtime followers and new admirers alike.
“Finding my balance between being feminine and also bringing in my masculine side... I think that that’s kind of where I define beauty,” she said.
From her days as a five-star recruit out of Cashmere, Washington, to becoming the first player in NCAA history to reach five Elite Eights, Van Lith has been in the spotlight for years. But her SI Swimsuit moment is proving she’s more than just an athlete—she’s a rising cultural icon. And social media is all in.
Here’s how fans, athletes and celebrities have been reacting to Van Lith’s stunning SI Swimsuit cover announcement on Instagram.
“Ahhh so stunning,” Mia Mastrov commented.
“Mamiiiiiii 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” Maddie Scherr wrote.
“Gorgeous!!! Love her quotes!,” Annie Rockhill exclaimed. “Love everything about this 😍😍😍.”
“That’s tea for me,” Last-Tear Poa added.
“Oh yea 🔥,” Olivia Dunne declared.
“There is nothing she cannot do. Model, hoop, smart, etc,” one fan gushed.
“@haileyvanlith is an icon!! Loved shooting this in @visitfortworth!!,” another chimed.
“devoured!!!,” someone else stated.
While some critics questioned Van Lith’s loyalty after transferring schools twice during her college career, the TCU point guard made her stance clear with what might be the most graceful and unapologetic clapback yet.
“I am a loyal person, and I think some people laugh at me when I say that, because they’re like, ‘You’ve transferred twice,’” she shared while on set with SI Swimsuit. “Loyalty begins with honoring yourself before you can truly honor other people. I think that sometimes my career puts ideas in people’s heads that I’m an individual [first and foremost], and that’s not the case.”