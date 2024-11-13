Fans React to Ilona Maher Singing ‘Wicked’ Number, Ask Her to Join ‘The Masked Singer’
Less than two weeks remain until Wicked, the highly anticipated movie starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, comes out. The film—an adaptation of the stage musical which was loosely based on Gregory Maguire’s novel—is set for release on Nov. 22, and Paris Olympian Ilona Maher is ready.
She proved as much during rehearsals for last night’s episode of Dancing With the Stars. In a video that she shared to her Instagram ahead of the milestone 500th episode of the show, Maher put on a show—and we don’t mean a dance performance. Alongside her older sister and manager, Olivia Maher, the professional rugby player took a break from dancing to put another sort of talent to the test: her singing ability.
In the clip, the pair stood hand-in-hand and broke out in song, harmonizing to a line from Wicked’s “Defying Gravity” by Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth. The score, which has traditionally been performed at the close of the Broadway show’s first act, is a powerful one—and the Maher girls did it justice with their impressive performance.
“Also, do not put us in an empty room with good acoustics if you don’t want us to bust out a tune @wickedmovie,” Maher joked in the caption of her post. “We did our best @cynthiaerivo@arianagrande 💚.”
We weren’t the only ones impressed by the sister duo’s performance, either. Maher’s fans took to the comments of the post to voice their approval for the pair’s skills. “Wait? Singing now too?!?” one exclaimed. “Next stop the masked singer?”
“Singer dancer olympian what else?” another added, enumerating the 28-year-old’s long list of impressive talents.
The Maher sisters even drew the attention of the official Wicked movie Instagram account. “Oh my Oz! This is wonderful,” they fittingly wrote in the comments.
It was all of those things and more—and, much like her fans remarked, proof that Maher’s talents really are endless. In the video, she proved she can sing. And last night, she proved (yet again) that she can dance, too.
The Halloween episode was a low point in the season for Maher and her partner, Alan Bersten. They approached the 500th episode on Nov. 12 with the intention to redeem themselves. With their Quickstep performance (which earned them their first 10 of the season), they did just that. The star will return to the stage next week for episode 9 of the show.