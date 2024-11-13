‘DWTS’ 500th Episode Live Scores, Dances and Elimination
It’s finally here. The highly-anticipated 500th episode of Dancing with the Stars kicked off just minutes ago, and we’re already hooked. We could say the same thing of every single episode this season. The celebrities and their professional dancer partners have had us hooked from the very beginning of Season 33. And there’s really no wonder why. Between the chemistry on the stage and the fun relationships developing off of it, the season has been full of showstopping moments—and we’re more than happy to be along for the ride.
Perhaps one of our favorite parts has come in the form of participation by two of our very own SI Swimsuit models, Brooks Nader and Ilona Maher. Though the former is no longer vying for the trophy, she made an impression during her stint on the season. Maher, on the other hand, is still standing alongside her partner Alan Bersten.
This week, the milestone show started in style, with the pro dancers performing a choreographed dance to “Crazy in Love” by Beyoncé. Following that, each couple had the chance to reinterpret performances from the past 500 episodes, before facing an Instant Dance Challenge where they learned the song and style of dance only five minutes before performing.
Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson
Following an incredible performance during the Halloween episode, which earned the pair 10s from two different judges, the pair had the honor of kicking off 500th episode. This week, they performed a contemporary dance to Hozier’s “Work Song.”
They didn’t pull off two 10s this time around, but they did earn one from judge Derek Hough. Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli both awarded the couple a pair of 9s. So the duo walked away with a score of 28 out of 30.
For the duo’s second dance of the evening, part of the episode’s Instant Dance Challenge, Graziadei and Johnson performed a rumba to “Birds of a Feather” by Billie Eilish. They received three 9s from the judges, resulting in a total of 27 out of 30 points for the second dance, and a score of 55 on the night.
Total score on the night: 55
Danny Amendola and Witney Carson
For their performance, the NFL star and pro dancer chose to performa a quickstep dance to “Hey Pachuco” by Royal Crown Revue, once performed by co-host (and former Dancing with the Stars pro dancer) Julianne Hough herself. Their performance earned them 9s across the board, stacking up to a total score of 27 out of 30.
In the practice footage that aired before their performance, Amendola said he wanted to show off his “football quick feet”—and he did just that.
For their second dance of the night, Amendola and Carson performed a jive to “Good Golly Miss Molly” by Little Richard. The dance was described as “safe and clean” by Inaba, and the duo earned a score of 24 out of 30 from all three judges.
Total score on the night: 51
Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach
Inaba was right when she called Howard and Karagach “innovative.” Each week, they contend with a major height difference (the former NBA star is 6' 10", after all)—and they do it successfully, too.
This week, they performed an Argentine Tango to the beat of “Santa Maria (Del Buen Ayre)” by Gotan Project. The performance earned them one 8 and two 9s, adding up to a 26 out of 30.
For the Instant Dance Challenge round, Howard and Karagach danced the paso doble to “Victorious” by Panic! At the Disco. While Hough called the performance “impressive,” he also noted that it fell flat with a few timing issues. The pair earned a score of 22 out of 30 for their second performance of the evening.
Total score on the night: 48
Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold
The Paris Olympic gymnast and his professional dance partner performed an “emotional” Viennese waltz to the sound of “Glimpse of Us” by Joji—a dance inspired by Charli D’Amelio’s Season 31 performance.
They were the first pair on the night to earn two 10s (from Inaba and Hough). Tonioli, on the other hand, awarded the couple a 9, giving them a total of 29 out of 30 after the first dance.
For their second performance of the evening, Nedoroscik and Arnold performed a jive to “Love Is Embarrassing” by Olivia Rodrigo. They garnered a score of 25 out of 30 from the judges, with Inaba calling the dance “really impressive.”
Total score on the night: 54
Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong
On Halloween night, the pair earned two 10s (and Hough’s only 10 of the night). So they had a lot to live up to this week—and they did just that.
They took on an Argentine Tango inspired by Kellie Pickler and Hough’s season 16 performance to “Para Te” by Appart. Though nervous to perform a dance inspired by Hough’s own in front of him, the pair bravely took on the task—and wowed him. “I preferred this one,” he said following the performance. “[It was] smooth as silk.”
Given the high praise, it’s no surprise that Hough gave the pair a 10. But it was perhaps a surprise to see the duo receive 10s across the board. Their perfect 30 was the first of the whole season.
The duo danced the cha cha to “Apple” by Charlie XCX for the Instant Dance Challenge round, earning yet another perfect score of 30 from the trio of judges. “Bravo!” cheered Inaba, while Hough noted Kinney “ate that and left no crumbs.”
Total score on the night: 60
Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten
Maher wanted to recreate the “energy”brought by Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold in their season 25 Quickstep to “Chuck Berry” by Pharrell Williams.
They were looking to “redeem” themselves after a disappointing performance last week, and they did just that if you ask Inaba. She gave the pair a 10, while Hough and Tonioli gave them a 9 each. The high marks earned them a total of 28 following the first dance.
Maher and Bersten took to the stage to dance the salsa to “Da’ Dip” by Freak Nasty for the Instant Dance Challenge. They earned a score of 24 from the judges, with Tonioli stating that “the things that were right were good,” while Inaba praised Maher on how far she’s come throughout the season.
Total score on the night: 52
Tuesday night’s live results
So, who went home at the end of the evening? The judges scores were combined with live votes and Maher and Bersten were the first couple to be declared safe, followed by Nedoroscik and Arnold. Amendola and Carson were then announced as safe and moving on to the semi-finals before Howard and Karagach ended up being eliminated on Tuesday night's live show.
Tune in to Dancing With the Stars next Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC or Disney+ for the semi-finals episode of Season 33.