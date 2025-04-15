Before They Were Legends: The First SI Swimsuit Shoots of These 5 Incredible Models
In honor of SI Swimsuit’s 60th anniversary in 2024, last year’s magazine issue was all about legacy. For a special “Legends” feature, captured by photographer Yu Tsai, 27 models who have helped shape the brand into what it is today posed alongside one another. From undeniable juggernauts in the industry like Christie Brinkley to models who were discovered through the open casting call such as Camille Kostek, these wonderful, influential women deserved nothing but to be celebrated.
As we inch closer to the 2025 issue, we can’t help but feel nostalgic for the 2024 Legends shoot and look back at the beginnings of these incredible models. Reminisce with us as we relive these five debut SI Swimsuit shoots.
Chrissy Teigen
SI Swimsuit Legend Chrissy Teigen was first featured on the pages of SI Swimsuit in 2010 with an unforgettable photo shoot in the Maldives with Walter Iooss Jr. She’s now posed for 11 total shoots with the magazine and has appeared on the cover twice.
“It’s breaking barriers,” the 39-year-old mom of four said when asked what it means to be an SI Swimsuit Legend on set in 2024. “SI Swimsuit is breaking the mold of what people think beauty standards are, of what beauty should be. They’ve always celebrated women as whole [people]. It’s not just this is a beautiful woman to look at, but this is a beautiful person to be around.”
The 2024 Legends shoot came a decade after the 50th anniversary issue, where the magazine celebrated its legacy with a similar feature of SI Swimsuit icons.
Kate Upton
Another modern SI Swimsuit icon, Legend Kate Upton has been a major influence on the magazine since her very first shoot in the Philippines in 2011. For her debut, she posed for photographer Raphael Mazzucco’s lens. The 32-year-old mom of one has now posed for 13 photo shoots with the brand, including four cover moments.
“It’s such an honor to even be referred to as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Legend,” she said last year. “It was a huge goal at the beginning of my career, and to be sitting here now, surrounded by all these Legends, is really surreal. I was lucky enough to do a similar shoot for the 50th, and now to return for the 60th is such an honor.”
Her first appearance on the pages of SI Swimsuit earned her the title of Rookie of the Year.
Jasmine Sanders
Next up is fellow SI Swimsuit Legend Jasmine Sanders, who made her debut in the magazine in 2019. For her rookie shoot, she posed in Costa Rica for James Macari’s lens and has since appeared in seven features—including the upcoming 2025 issue—landing the cover twice.
Sanders’s debut earned her the title of Rookie of the Year.
“It’s invigorating knowing that I am amongst such intelligent, powerful and iconic women. It is a pleasure and honestly an honor to be able to stand next to these women. It’s definitely a major career highlight to be considered an SI Legend,” Sanders, 33, told the magazine while on set last year.
Lily Aldridge
Landing the cover of the magazine in 2014—which also marked the 50th anniversary—for her debut, Lily Aldridge certainly made an impression with her first-ever shoot. Posing on the Cook Islands for James Macari, she also modeled alongside Teigen and Nina Agdal, both now SI Swimsuit Legends, too. The three ladies appeared on the cover together. Aldridge has now posed for four total shoots with the brand.
“Growing up, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit was such an iconic magazine. So many of the women who graced the cover are inspirations to me and still are. To be following in their footsteps and be considered a Legend for this incredible brand is a huge honor,” the 39-year-old mom of two shared while on set last year.
“I feel so lucky. It’s the perfect introduction,” Aldridge told People Magazine in 2014 of her debut. “It’s just such a dream come true, and to just be a part of the 50th anniversary cover is just insane. I think I was in total shock when I found out!”
Camille Kostek
After winning the inaugural open casting call, Swim Search, SI Swimsuit Legend Camille Kostek has become a total mainstay around here. She landed the cover the following year in 2019 as a rookie after making her debut with the brand in 2018 with a gorgeous shoot in Belize. There, she posed for Yu Tsai.
Kostek, 33, has now posed for nine total shoots with SI Swimsuit—including the upcoming 2025 issue—and has appeared on the cover twice.
“I almost feel like I’ve been inducted into the SI Swimsuit Hall of Fame,” she shared last year. “Being on the cover, I didn’t think it could get better than that—and it did. Sometimes I stop and reflect about the journey that it took to get here and I had dreamt of a day like this coming. The best part is that life is so unpredictable, which is scary, but then it’s like these euphoric moments that make it so worthwhile to not know what’s around the corner. Living out these dreams has been incredible and beyond. What the magazine did for me at such a young age, allowing me to embrace my hips and my freckles and just whatever made me, me – I can now be that for someone else, kind of like leaving a little piece of my legacy. It is all I could ask for, and more.”
“The Legends hold the power to represent the collective us,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day said alongside the 60th anniversary feature. “Each one has played a significant role in the brand’s last 10 years, holding important conversations that have helped shift societal perceptions and led to incredible change for women.”
It’s impossible not to relive these amazing SI Swimsuit moments with journeys like these.