Gabi Moura Shares How She Achieves Photo-Ready Glam on the Set of SI Swimsuit 2027 in Ibiza

While on set for SI Swimsuit’s 2027 issue, returning model Gabi Moura showed fans exactly how she gets ready for a day of shooting on the shoreline.

ICYMI, the magazine announced the first group of models set to be featured in next year’s issue one week ago, on Wednesday, Oct. 21, and the roster was positively stacked with a dynamic mix of SI Swimsuit legends, returning models and radiant rookies. This time around, Moura falls into the middle group, having made her debut earlier this year with her fabulous first shoot on Captiva Island, just off the coast of Fort Myers, Fla.

And with one feature under her metaphorical belt, the model and content creator—who also rocked the runway for a second year in a row at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show earlier this month—isn’t hiding her photo-ready glam secrets!

On Tuesday, Oct. 27, Moura shared her full “Get Ready With Me” makeup routine in a playful social media video. In the clip, the model wore an adorable pink-and-blue bikini that merged two of our favorite patterns, polka dots and stripes, layered under light-washed denim shorts and a white button-up shirt. Her long, golden hair was left down—in fact, the overall theme of her beauty look on set could simply be described as “golden goddess.”

Moura started with clean skin, adding a layer of YSL bronzer and plenty of rosy blush from Makeup by Mario for a welcome pop of color. From there, she set the cream products with powder from Charlotte Tilbury before curling her lashes and adding mascara. She then lined her lips with a deep cocoa shade for a nostalgic 1990s-era vibe. To finish, she layered on more blush, this time using a powder from Too Faced, for the ultimate flirty, flushed final look.

And we weren’t the only ones in love with the model’s photo shoot-ready glam. Several of Moura’s loyal fans and fellow SI Swimsuit family members were quick to hop in the comments to share some love with the returning star. “😍😍😍,” four-time SI Swimsuit model Penny Lane wrote, while 2024 Rookie of the Year Jena Sims declared, “Gorgeous inside and out.”

Gabi Moura | SI Staff

As noted above, her trip to Ibiza marks Moura’s second fashion-forward foray with SI Swimsuit following her 2026 debut. However, her breathtaking rookie feature wasn’t the only time fans got to bask in the model’s striking seaside style this year, as she also walked in the 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show. In Miami, Moura reunited with the SI Swimsuit team and many of her fellow magazine models at the W South Beach for an unforgettable night of fashion—and the best part? You can still watch the full show on Hulu and Disney+!

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