This Gabriella Halikas SI Swimsuit Photo Shoot Deserves a Comeback Immediately
When Gabriella Halikas first arrived on the SI Swimsuit scene as a Swim Search finalist in 2021, she came as a strong and confident woman who wasn’t afraid of what people thought. Her debut photo shoot in Atlantic City, N.J., is proof of these amazing attributes and so much more, as these snapshots highlight her strength and beauty.
Wearing nothing but vibrant swimsuits ideal for those who want a pop of color, Halikas wows in every shot. What’s more, she exudes beach baddie energy that can’t be topped, so it was only a matter of time before this SI Swimsuit photo shoot got its much-deserved comeback.
With that in mind, here are five of the most fabulous shots from Halikas’s debut shoot!
Hot pink is a hue that simply never goes out of style—case in point, this swimsuit from Lybehtras. Hot pink brings out Halikas’s undeniable youthfulness in a way that only this color can do.
In addition to the swimsuit, this goddess-like pose deserves a round of applause. She looks like a modern-day Aphrodite with her hands above her head, accentuating her curvaceous body to a fine degree.
Burnt orange typically represents feelings of warmth and bright energy, two descriptions that certainly fit this photo. Thanks to this swimsuit and sarong ensemble from Oh Polly, Halikas looks like a summer dream.
From the way the string bikini top allows for the perfect amount of skin to show to the way the sarong gives a more sophisticated vibe below the waist, the duality of this outfit is perfect for those who like to live on the wild side, as well as those who know that there is fierceness in subtly.
Yellow, especially in a suede fabric, is nothing short of an attention-grabber. The color asks that the observer look on the bright side, as the shade is so akin to sunshine. It could make even the darkest of days a little bit more cheerful!
Joy radiates from this SI Swimsuit model both in this photo and in real life. Halikas is a positivity queen who never fails to find the glass half-full, hence why she is as strong and confident as she is today. If no other color does it, the color yellow truly encapsulates what a contagiously charismatic individual this is.
Like its sultry sister (burnt orange), bright orange also brings warmth to mind. But where this shade sets itself apart is that it’s also indicative of vitality. It takes a certain amount of strength to be able to look society in the face and be authentic no matter the situation, and Halikas knows this to be true.
“Someone always has something to say, and I just have peace in that,” Halikas expressed during a panel discussion with the 2021 SI Swimsuit Swim Search finalists. “The noise around you is loud, but let your noise be louder. Every day I remind myself: let your passions, let your dreams, let your inner voice [...] shine through. Let that be louder than all the naysayers and the voices.”
Green is often associated with good fortune, growth and harmony, three characteristics that no one can ever have too much of. Safe to say those precise feelings are exactly what Halikas felt when she found out that she was a Swim Search finalist, as it meant her biggest dream had finally come true.
“WE DID IT BABY!!!!! WE F****G DID IT!!!!I WILL BE IN THE SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT 2021 MAGAZINE!!!😩😭🤯😩✨🙏🏼,” Halikas wrote on Instagram at the time. “NEVER GIVE UP ON YOUR DREAMS!!! 4 YEARS OF GRINDING FOR THIS AND I DID THE DAMN THING!!! BEEN ON MY VISION BOARD FOR YEARS & I MADE THAT SHIT MY REALITY🔥🔥🔥🔥 LFG!!!!!”