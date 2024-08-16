Gayle King Reveals Her Interview Process As a High-Powered Broadcast Journalist
Gayle King has worked as a broadcast journalist for the past 43 years. She started as a news anchor in Hartford, Conn., and worked her way to where she is now: the coanchor of CBS Mornings and editor at large of O, The Oprah Magazine.
In all of that time, she has successfully honed her craft. As a TV journalist, much of her day-to-day revolves around interviewing celebrities—well-known athletes, musicians, actors and politicians among other things. To many, it appears a daunting task. Though well-known herself, speaking composedly and knowledgeably to the likes of pop icon Taylor Swift can’t be easy.
With a desire to learn more about her process as a popular journalist, SI Swimsuit facilitated a conversation between the icon and fellow brand legend Leyna Bloom at this year’s 60th anniversary photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla.
For King, the key to success is to “prepare, prepare, prepare,” she said. Beyond that, years of experience have helped her overcome any anxiety that might come with interviewing high-powered celebrities and politicians. “This is how I look at it: No matter who you meet, they really are regular people,” she explained on set. “And the more you meet famous people … the more you realize they have the same issues, the same troubles, the same insecurities that we all feel.”
The Maryland native’s goal—always—is to “provide a safe space,” or a “platform to tell your story the way you want to tell it.” In other words, she’s not looking to facilitate a “gotcha moment.” With that approach, King has found decades of success and established herself as a highly skilled journalist.