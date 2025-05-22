Genevieve Morton’s SI Swimsuit Photos From Australia Will Make You Dream of an Endless Summer
It’s been 12 years since model Genevieve Morton traveled to the islands of Australia for an unforgettable shoot with SI Swimsuit, but as we go through the archives, we’ve realized this gallery of images really is timeless—especially with summer around the corner. See one of our favorite shots from the 2013 photo shoot, captured by James Macari, and scroll for more.
As spring continues, all we can do is count down the days until it’s finally beach and bikini weather. Looking back at Morton’s 2013 shoot on Hayman Island, we can’t help but feel desperate for hotter temperatures, and we’re taking fashion inspo from these photos. Yes, over a decade has passed since she posed for her fourth feature with the magazine, but these simple yet feminine looks never go out of style.
Morton made her debut on the pages of the magazine in 2010 with a gorgeous shoot in Palm Springs, Calif., captured by photographer Walter Chin. In total, she’s posed for six features with SI Swimsuit, solidifying her place in the brand’s vast history.
Morton, who was born and raised in Johannesburg, South Africa, relocated to Cape Town to launch her modeling career. She made history with SI Swimsuit as the magazine’s first South African model. She moved to the United States in 2009 to land more modeling opportunities and has appeared on the cover of notable magazines such as Esquire and GQ.
“When I started modeling, honestly, I never thought I’d make it to even working in America,” Morton previously shared with SI Swimsuit. “From the beginning, I always wanted to portray that models don’t have to be unhealthy looking. They can treat their bodies with respect. So that’s kind of the way I’ve gone with my modeling and what I’ve done.”
Believe it or not, modeling wasn’t always a dream of Morton’s. She didn’t realize she could go after the line of work until she was a teenager, spontaneously deciding to enter a beauty pageant.
“I was quite a tomboy, and modeling wasn’t something that I thought about in my early years,” she shared while on set with SI Swimsuit. “But then, when I was in high school, I just got it in my head one day that I wanted to enter a beauty pageant, and I thought, ‘Well, at least the prizes are great, I’ll get something.’ And then I thought, ‘Well, if I can get prizes, maybe I can make it into a career,’ and so I tried and I did.”
Morton’s most recent feature with SI Swimsuit was for the 2015 issue, when she traveled to St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands for a special body paint feature, one she calls her “favorite.”