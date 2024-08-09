Genie Bouchard Rode a Motorcycle in Sleek Black Swimwear in Aruba
Two-time SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard traded her signature New Balance gear and pleated tennis skirts for stunning swimsuits during her back-to-back magazine appearances. The Canada native traveled to Turks and Caicos for her debut, where she modeled a ton of fun, summery colorful bikinis for photographer Emmanuelle Hauguel in 2017. She returned to the fold the following year and completely switched vibes in Aruba, for an equally breathtaking but more moody, edgy and sporty series of black swimwear pics with James Macari.
“It was definitely easier! I was much less nervous this time around,” Bouchard said of how she felt leading up to her sophomore brand photo shoot. “I felt I had experience from my first SI shoot which helped me for this second one. I actually asked MJ [Day, editor in cheif] to ‘go for it’ more in this shoot because I felt so comfortable. At the beginning of the shoot, it’s always hard—wearing almost nothing definitely makes you feel self-conscious. But the photographer was amazing; he was so nice and supportive—he made me feel comfortable right away.”
The 30-year-old reached a career-high ranking in 2014 as world No. 5, and at Wimbledon Championships that year, Bouchard became the first Canadian player to reach the finals and finished runner up to Petra Kvitová. In addition to her tennis career, Bouchard is making a name for herself as a professional pickleball player. Today, the athlete has also cemented her status as a fashionista and content creator, regularly sharing cute, personalized outfit inspo on Instagram.
Below are seven phenomenal photos from her 2018 SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Aruba.