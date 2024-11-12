Genie Bouchard Shows Off Incredible Skill During Latest Pickleball Match in Texas
Last week, Genie Bouchard touched down in Farmers Branch, Texas for the Lapiplasty® Pickleball World Championships. It was her latest appearance in a long string of PPA Tour stops this season.
When the professional tennis player initially signed onto the professional pickleball tour for the 2024 season, it was unclear what her schedule might look like. She had every intention of continuing her tennis career, tacking on pickleball practice and competition to her lifelong sport (rather than choosing one or the other).
But this season, Bouchard has really proven herself dedicated to this new professional venture. Though she has yet to make any long-term declarations about her pro pickleball career, she has made it clear that it’s not just a passing phase.
In recent months, the 30-year-old has notched some impressive achievements with a pickleball paddle in hand, too. In October, at the Rate Championships in Las Vegas, Bouchard secured her first quarterfinal appearance following an upset victory over the No. 3-seeded Lea Jansen. It was a monumental moment for the Canadian athlete, who—with each tournament appearance—continues to improve and establish herself on the pro pickleball tour.
Last week, at the tournament in Texas, Bouchard failed to replicate the quarterfinals berth. The No. 17 seed fell in the round of 16 to the No. 6-seeded Kaitlyn Christian. But though she couldn’t pull out the win, she did certainly put up a fight—a video shared to Instagram following the tournament proved as much.
In the clip, Bouchard hustled on the court, sneaking the ball just inside the line to win a point in the first set against Christian. It was an impressive shot from the pickleball newcomer—and it wasn’t the first during her stay in Texas, either. In the first round of the tournament, she won a point against No. 44-seeded Lara Giltinan with a similarly impressive shot.
There are only a handful of tournaments remaining in the 2024 season. And though the draws for the competitions have yet to be released, we wouldn’t be surprised to see Bouchard on the court for another tournament before the season ends.
In any case, she has yet to commit to another season on the tour, and we’re patiently awaiting an announcement. Though she didn’t manage to make it beyond the quarterfinals this year, Bouchard is certainly improving on the pickleball court. And we hope she has years of play ahead of her.