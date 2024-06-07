Georgina Burke Is Gleaming and Confident on SI Swimsuit Set in Puerto Rico
Georgina Burke’s multifaceted career has brought her to many places around the world, including the set of the SI Swimsuit Issue on two different occasions.
The Australia native made her brand debut in Barbados in 2022. The backdrop, combined with Burke’s skill in front of the camera, made for a dreamy first feature—and one that earned her a second consecutive appearance in the pages of the annual issue the following year.
The 2023 magazine brought her to another idyllic destination: Puerto Rico. Photographer Ben Watts captured a series of brilliant photos of Burke, as she posed in swimwear and accessories inspired by 1970s surf culture.
Her resulting photos from two years spent with the brand are unforgettable—but even more brilliant than the snaps were the wise words that Burke offered on body positivity and mental health.
When it comes to swimwear, Burke said in 2022, “It’s about choosing something that makes you feel confident no matter the style ... There are 20 million different body types when you go to the beach. It’s your mental health, you just have to break through and own it. As much as you think somebody’s checking you out, they don’t care about you. They’re worried about themselves."
Her point is well-put: don’t worry about anyone else’s opinions. Worry only about how you feel in order to bolster your own self-confidence.
Burke really took that mentality and ran with it on set in Puerto Rico—and her confidence in the resulting photos is palpable. Here are some of the snaps from the trip.