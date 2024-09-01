Swimsuit

Georgina Burke Is Radiant in These 3 Striped Swimsuits in Puerto Rico

The two-time SI Swimsuit model wore these stunning swimwear styles during her 2023 brand photo shoot.

Georgina Burke was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico
Georgina Burke was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico

Australian model Georgina Burke first came to the SI Swimsuit brand in 2022. Her debut feature brought her to the beaches of Barbados, where she posed for a photo shoot inspired by no-frills, preppy fashion. To that end, her swimwear featured delicate bows, Ralph Lauren logos and plaid prints.

In that regard, her second photo shoot—which took place the following year in Puerto Rico—was a little different. Inspired by the location itself and the aesthetics of 1970s surfing culture, the whole experience took on a more hazy (less buttoned-up) look. Burke was dressed in vibrant pops of color, vintage prints and lots of stripes. The overall surfer aesthetic was only enhanced by the golden late afternoon light in the photos captured by Ben Watts.

Of all of the vibrant swimsuits that Burke sported during the trip, we have to admit that our favorite were her trio of striped styles. We loved them for their muted tones and their intricate textures. Made from knit or shimmery materials, each took on unique character in the afternoon light on the beaches of Puerto Rico.

Printed swimwear is in this summer, so Burke was ahead of the times when she sported the striped swimwear in 2023. In any case, she’s serving as incredible swimwear inspiration now, as we curate our end of summer poolside style.

If you find yourself in need of some inspiration, too, check out the following photos of Burke in her stunning striped swimsuits, captured by photographer Ben Watts.

Georgina Burke
Georgina Burke was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by Missoni. Necklace by Layered. Ring by Brent Neale. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Georgina Burke
Georgina Burke was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Top by forte_forte. Bottoms by belle the label. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Georgina Burke
Georgina Burke was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by Polo Ralph Lauren. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
MARTHA ZAYTOUN

Martha Zaytoun is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit in 2023, she worked on the editorial board of the University of Notre Dame’s student magazine and on the editorial team at Chapel Hill, Durham and Chatham Magazines in North Carolina. When not working, Zaytoun loves to watercolor and oil paint, run and water ski. She is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and a huge Fighting Irish fan.

