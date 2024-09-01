Georgina Burke Is Radiant in These 3 Striped Swimsuits in Puerto Rico
Australian model Georgina Burke first came to the SI Swimsuit brand in 2022. Her debut feature brought her to the beaches of Barbados, where she posed for a photo shoot inspired by no-frills, preppy fashion. To that end, her swimwear featured delicate bows, Ralph Lauren logos and plaid prints.
In that regard, her second photo shoot—which took place the following year in Puerto Rico—was a little different. Inspired by the location itself and the aesthetics of 1970s surfing culture, the whole experience took on a more hazy (less buttoned-up) look. Burke was dressed in vibrant pops of color, vintage prints and lots of stripes. The overall surfer aesthetic was only enhanced by the golden late afternoon light in the photos captured by Ben Watts.
Of all of the vibrant swimsuits that Burke sported during the trip, we have to admit that our favorite were her trio of striped styles. We loved them for their muted tones and their intricate textures. Made from knit or shimmery materials, each took on unique character in the afternoon light on the beaches of Puerto Rico.
Printed swimwear is in this summer, so Burke was ahead of the times when she sported the striped swimwear in 2023. In any case, she’s serving as incredible swimwear inspiration now, as we curate our end of summer poolside style.
If you find yourself in need of some inspiration, too, check out the following photos of Burke in her stunning striped swimsuits, captured by photographer Ben Watts.