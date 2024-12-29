Gigi Hadid Was Such a Boardwalk Babe With Flirty Swimwear in the Jersey Shore
Fashion model and TV host Gigi Hadid is one of the most well-known names in the industry, beginning her career as a small child and since being featured on the cover of prominent magazines like Vogue, Elle, Harper's Bazaar, Allure, InStyle and more. The California native, who is the daughter of model and reality TV star Yolanda Hadid and real estate mogul Mohamed Hadid, has walked for fashion shows across the globe and one decade ago made her debut in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.
She might be from the West Coast, but Hadid totally channeled her inner Jersey girl when posing for Ben Watts in Cape May, N.J. for her 2014 feature.
Hadid returned to SI Swimsuit for two more years, but in the name of reminiscing, we can’t stop thinking about her brand debut. Rocking a series of fun, flirty and colorful two-pieces and one-pieces, the now-29-year-old posed on the sandy beach, in the water and on the boardwalk with fellow model Sara Sampaio. Her blonde locks and tanned skin were made for the Jersey sunlight as she stunned in front of the camera. Really leaning into an all-American girl theme, some of our favorite shots from her first feature include patterned blue and yellow bikinis, a colorful striped one-piece and a black and gray checkered two-piece featuring a unique top.
2014 marked the 50th anniversary of the brand, and the New Jersey location also hosted photo shoots for Sampaio and Hannah Davis that year. SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day, who happens to be a Jersey girl, touched on the decision to shoot in the Jersey Shore that particular year. “I’ve always wanted to shoot in New Jersey, actually,” she said on set. “And in 2012, Hurricane Sandy hit this particular area, which I’m actually from, and I thought for the 50th anniversary [of] the Swimsuit issue, it would be the perfect opportunity to allow New Jersey to shine and to shine the light on New Jersey.”
In the years since her SI Swimsuit debut, Hadid has made several TV appearances, including her co-hosting gig on Next In Fashion on Netflix, and launched a clothing line called Guest In Residence. She's partnered with a long list of brands for campaigns and earlier this year she made her return to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show with sister Bella Hadid. In 2020, Hadid welcomed her first child, a daughter named Khai, with now-ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik.
To check out Hadid’s additional two features in SI Swimsuit, check out her 2015 Hawaii shoot here and her 2016 Tahiti shoot here.