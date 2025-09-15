Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Share Rare PDA Moment for Her ’Vogue’ Cover Celebration
On the streets of Manhattan on Sunday night, Gigi Hadid walked in stride with her beau, Bradley Cooper, as she rang in her latest feat—the front page of Vogue's October issue alongside Kendall Jenner.
Sporting a multi-colored maxi dress, featuring a plethora of prints ranging from plaid to florals, the 30-year-old model held onto her man’s hand as they attended a party for the publication at Monsieur in the East Village. The 12-time Oscar nominee kept his look cool and casual in a navy button-up and cargo pants of a similar hue.
Introduced by Cooper’s ex-wife—and fellow SI Swimsuit model, Irina Shayk—the couple is approaching another year in the spotlight, with speculation of a fling starting in October of 2023.
“Gigi was introduced to Bradley through Irina and their mutual friends in the industry,” a source told The Messenger, per ELLE, during the early stages of their budding romance.
Additionally, the source explained that “they have a lot in common, and both relate to being parents in the industry.” Hadid has a 4-year-old daughter, Khai, with singer-songwriter Zayn Malik, while Cooper and Skayk share an 8-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine.
According to the source, Bradley and Hadid were “bonding over their daughters” when the actor, who also has a trio of Grammy Award wins, pursued the cover model. Over a year and a half later, Hadid made their relationship Instagram-official in May, when she shared a smooch with Cooper in a 20-slide carousel posted on the app.
“To find someone that is in a place in their life where they know what they want and deserve …and you both do work separately to come together and be the best partner that you can be. I just feel really lucky. Yeah, lucky’s the word,” the model gushed about Cooper with Vogue, one month prior to her Instagram post.
Also in attendance with the SI Swimsuit model, who graced the pages of the magazine from 2014 through 2016, was her co-covergirl and longtime friend, Jenner. In contrast to Hadid’s variegated ensemble, the 29-year-old repped a black and white number with long-sleeved number for the event on Sunday with matching black pumps.
“I think the base of our friendship is that we respect the same things that we see in each other when we go to work,” Gigi told Vogue on her relationship with Jenner while on set for the cover shoot in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Jenner responded, “We’re sisters more than we’re friends.”